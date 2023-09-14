Kysre Gondrezick's representatives debunk reports of issuing statements against Kevin Porter Jr.: "She has not granted nor released statements"

Kevin Porter Jr.'s alleged assault on Kysre Gondrezick has continued to dominate headlines in recent days. According to reports, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick was asleep when her boyfriend, Kevin Porter Jr. began to physically assault her.

The latest updates in the case allege that Porter Jr. was out late on the night of the assault and ended up locked out of his hotel room. After getting assistance from hotel staff and getting into his room, Porter Jr. allegedly began to physically assault Kysre Gondrezick, who was asleep at the time.

After managing to escape, a reportedly bloodied and battered Kysre Gondrezick was treated at a local hospital for a laceration on her face and neck pain. It was announced that Gondrezick had sustained a fractured vertebrae in the assault.

Alleged statements attributed to Gondrezick have been made public. However, on Wednesday, one of her attorneys released an official statement through the NY Post.

“Ms. Gondrezick wants to express her deep appreciation for the public’s support and prayers. In regards to our client, much that has been written in the press attributing statements to her are misleading and inaccurate. She has not granted nor released any statements on her own volition.”

“She asks everyone to respect her privacy and avoid speculation as to what occurred and refrain from disclosing any misleading statements as to Mr. Porter. She asks that the press and all officials refrain from any judgment and speculation on this matter which will be rectified properly and with integrity. Thank you!”

What will happen to Kevin Porter Jr. after alleged Kysre Gondrezick assault?

Of course, following the reports surfacing, the big question has been 'What will happen to Kevin Porter Jr.?' Currently, the Houston Rockets have not suspended or released Porter Jr. While many have questioned why that is the case, the Rockets can't take action until the NBA investigates.

This week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver shared his thoughts on the incident amid widespread criticism of Porter. As he explained, the alleged Kysre Gondrezick assault is one of the most horrific he's ever seen. While speaking at the Board of Governors' press conference on Wednesday, Silver stated:

"The allegations here are horrific, no question about it. … But I don’t know anything more about the actual facts, other than reading those allegations."

"We’re not in season. … We have a bit of time to decide whether it would be appropriate for him to go to training camp or not."

With training camp set to begin in early October, the league's decision could wind up coinciding with Kevin Porter Jr.'s next court appearance on October 16. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

