Watch: "Not me!" – Tyronn Lue hilariously rushes to save himself as LA Clippers drench him in locker room after iconic comeback win

The LA Clippers had one of their most memorable nights Tuesday against the Washington Wizards. In a come-from-behind victory, the Clippers outscored the Wizards 40-22 in the fourth quarter.

Shooting guard Luke Kennard won the game, with one second left, by making a four-point play – after being fouled on his 3-point attempt.

The LA Clippers won 116-115 on the road, leading to a celebration of an all-around team effort. Tomer Azarly, a Clippers beat writer, shared a video of the Clippers spraying Kennard and coach Tyronn Lue with bottles of water and some Gatorade.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly Lmao I am DYING at Ty Lue yelling, "Not me!" 🤣



Lmao I am DYING at Ty Lue yelling, "Not me!" 🤣https://t.co/FBKhej8pDw

The video highlights Lue’s hilarious reaction, when he realized he was going to be subject to the players’ celebrations.

Tomer shared the video on Instagram, saying:

“Lmao I am DYING at Ty Lue yelling, "Not me!"”

The LA Clippers (24-25) have been hovering around the .500 mark, much like their neighbors – the LA Lakers.

Kennard stepped up in the fourth quarter, scoring three 3-pointers and totaling 12 points in the period.

As the starting lineup struggled, with Reggie Jackson shooting only 11.1% from the field, the Clippers needed someone else to pick up the scoring. Kennard played 30 minutes, coming off the bench and finishing with 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

As a result of the game-winner and his overall contribution, Kennard was subject to the water spray – before Lue. Lue trusted the hot hand of the game, bringing them a necessary win without their superstars.

LA Clippers continue to contend, despite missing superstars

While Kawhi Leonard has not played a single game this season, Paul George has missed the last 17 games – nursing an injury to his right elbow. There have been talks about him probably needing surgery, which could sideline him for the rest of the season. The LA Clippers are 7-10 since George’s absence.

Nicolas Batum was hopeful about their return, saying:

“We hope that after the All-Star break or early March they will come back.”

Shooting guard Amir Coffey has been a starter in the last 10 games, averaging 13.8 points, 4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Against the Washington Wizards, he led the team in scoring – racking up a season-high 29 points while shooting 47.6%. Terance Mann and Isaiah Hartenstein made valuable contributions as well, scoring 16 points each.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Before tonight, NBA teams were 1-16,239 over the last 20 seasons when trailing by 7+ points with under 20 seconds to go in regulation.



The Clippers just became No. 2 🤯 Before tonight, NBA teams were 1-16,239 over the last 20 seasons when trailing by 7+ points with under 20 seconds to go in regulation.The Clippers just became No. 2 🤯 https://t.co/6M7axxwYgC

The Clippers are halfway through their eight-game road trip and will continue with a game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Once they return home, their first matchup will be against the LA Lakers on Feb. 3 at Crypto.com Arena.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Clippers will continue to rely on their youngsters to step up and ride up the storm while the superstars recover. Coach Tryonn Lue has quite a job ahead of him for the rest of the season, with the Clippers currently ninth in the Western Conference.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein