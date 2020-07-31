In an exciting first game for the two biggest title hopefuls from the Western Conference, the Lakers held off a late charge from the Clippers to win 103-101. Anthony Davis top-scored in the game with 33 points, while Paul George led the Clippers with 30.

LeBron James was involved in the 2 most pivotal moments of the game. Despite having a torrid shooting night, he was responsible for getting the Lakers over the line.

LA Clippers Player Ratings

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

Reggie Jackson - 5/10

Jackson has been doing his best to integrate himself into the Clippers lineup, but he's clearly taking some time to establish chemistry with teammates as a playmaker. His shooting today was average as well.

Kawhi Leonard - 8/10

The Klaw had a rough shooting night for the most part today, but he managed to force his way to the charity stripe 13 times, making 11 of those tries. His defense also looked better than what it had looked in Clippers scrimmage games.

Paul George - 8/10

George had few opportunities to go iso, but he shot better than his counterpart on the wing. He scored the Clippers' last 8 points, but took an ill-advised attempt to win free throws to end the game instead of driving when he had the chance to.

Advertisement

Marcus Morris - 3/10

Morris was signed by the Clippers mostly for his offense, but the 6'9" forward had virtually no impact on either side of the ball for most of the game with a 0 point outing.

Ivica Zubac - 3/10

Zubac was outmatched by the superior athleticism and skill of his opponent centers, and also got into foul trouble. He only played 15 minutes for 2 points and 4 fouls.

Joakim Noah - 3/10

Noah, just like Zubac, was put into severe foul trouble by Anthony Davis. In his first regular season game in nearly 17 months, the former Bull only had 1 point, but 4 fouls.

Landry Shamet - 3/10

Shamet's comeback from the coronavirus has not been smooth. He didn't shoot the ball well in the final scrimmage, and his touch seems not to have returned yet as he went 1 for 8 from the field.

JaMychal Green - 5/10

Green was probably the Clippers' best big man of the game. While Davis put him in foul trouble like his other teammates, Green made a couple of tough shots to keep the Clippers within touching distance.

Patrick Patterson - 4/10

The big man hit both of his shots, but he does not have the defensive presence to contain Anthony Davis and that showed in his time on the floor.

Patrick Beverley - 5/10

Beverley played about as well as one could have hoped for in a comeback game. The guard got into foul trouble, but managed to hit double digits in scoring.

Amir Coffey - 5/10

The youngster saw only 5 minutes on the floor despite the Clippers' stretched rotation, hitting a 3-pointer in his only attempt.

ALSO READ: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - 1st August 2020

LA Lakers Player Ratings

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - 6/10

While KCP didn't connect on any of his attempts from long range, finishing only with 6 points, he was a reliable defensive presence. He did well on switches and closed out on shooters well.

Danny Green - 5/10

The veteran guard connected on 2 3-pointers, but didn't contribute much else to the game. He will do better in the games to come.

LeBron James - 7/10

Despite having a subpar night and not being able to hit any of his jumpers for nearly all of the first 3 quarters, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James came up clutch at the end. Finishing with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists, The King saw the Lakers over the line expertly.

Anthony Davis - 9/10

The best performer of the day, AD was a handful on both ends of the floor. On offense, his size and skill earned him 17 trips to the line, while on defense he was an impeccable protector of the paint. Neutralizing him will be a real job for any team the Lakers play.

Give it up for the big man 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QwCfnOZJnM — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 31, 2020

JaVale McGee - 5/10

The former Warriors big man saw very few minutes today given the Clippers' relatively small lineups. He had little impact on either end during his time on the floor.

Kyle Kuzma - 7/10

Among the young Laker players, Kuzma had a good game. He kept his primary defender off-balance for nearly the entire game. He shot 4 of 7 from downtown and played surprisingly good defense as well.

Alex Caruso - 6/10

While he didn't provide the spacing that LeBron-led teams require, Caruso had a better-than-average showing overall. In 27 minutes, Caruso did well with ballhandling duties as LeBron sat, and made some valuable hustle plays.

Dion Waiters - 6/10

LA Lakers new recruit Waiters played exactly the role he was recruited to do - get buckets efficiently. He was a good floor spacer, put the ball on the deck with authority and led a Lakers resurgence from a double digits down in the 3rd quarter.

Dwight Howard - 4/10

The big man was in foul trouble for most of the night - mainly due to off-the-ball fouls. He needs to do better than tonight.

JR Smith - 3/10

Another one of LA Lakers new recruits coming into the bubble, Smith wasn't close to as effective today as he was in the scrimmage against the Wizards. It will take him some more games to fully acclimatize to competitive NBA basketball.

Markieff Morris - 3/10

Like his twin brother for the Clippers, Markieff had little impact on the game in the time that he was on the floor (3 minutes). The Lakers will ease him into his stride.

ALSO READ: Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans: Twitter reacts as Donovan Mitchell shrugs off rough start to see off Zion and the Pelicans in NBA restart