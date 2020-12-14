LA Clippers 106-131 LA Lakers: Twitter explodes as Talen Horton-Tucker dominates Kawhi Leonard and co. | NBA Preseason 2020-21

For a second straight game, the LA Lakers dominated the LA Clippers to win 131-106. The Purple and Gold were once again without LeBron James and Anthony Davis while their crosstown rivals featured a full-strength squad. Frank Vogel's men led throughout this preseason affair and displayed enough chemistry to suggest that they're ready for the 2020-21 campaign.

It was the Talen Horton-Tucker show as he managed 33 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals in 41 minutes of playing time. There weren't too many stands out performers from the LA Clippers who featured as many as 17 players on the night.

LA Lakers control proceedings right from the beginning

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers got off to an amazing start on the back of buckets from Talen Horton-Tucker and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Marc Gasol and Quinn Cook played facilitators early on as the Purple and Gold rushed to a 14-point lead in the first quarter itself.

THT looking at Kuzma minutes pic.twitter.com/q9ajFKxVuD — K I N O (@TheGreenSnipa) December 14, 2020

LAL struggled from the field in their Friday win … that has not been an issue early tonight. They’re 12 for 18 after B2B2B 3’s (Cook, Kuz, Cook), including 7 for 10 from 3. LAL lead 35-22.@QCook323 is 3 for 3 from 3 off the bench. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 14, 2020

KCP playing like the bubble never ended. Gasol playing like the bubble never happened. Love to see it. — Darius Soriano (@forumbluegold) December 14, 2020

Horton-Tucker's confidence was there for everyone to see on both ends of the court. Not only did he swipe the ball off Kawhi Leonard, but he also made the LA Clippers toil hard when in possession, thereby effecting many steals.

I don’t want to be hyperbolic but you have to consider THT an MVP candidate at this point. — TV's Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 14, 2020

While the LA Lakers made merry on almost every possession, their counterparts suffered from a lack of momentum. The Paul George and Kawhi Leonard connection was there to see, but besides that, the LA Clippers weren't remotely cohesive.

It’s a sloppy game because.. preseason. But it’s kinda crazy to see the Lakers second unit with more chemistry than the Clippers starters right now. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 14, 2020

Despite any momentum, Ty Lue's side managed to stay in touching distance as they trailed LA Lakers 63-70 at half-time.

LA Clippers lose the plot entirely

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Clippers decided to pull their main guys from the game in the second half and it was the Lake Show from there entirely. Gasol continued with his slick playmaking and created good looks for his teammates.

Marc Gasol’s court vision is next level. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2zCv6Ku7Mc — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 14, 2020

the highlight watchers told me Marc Gasol was washed — 73-9 and they LIED 🏁 (@CuffsTheLegend) December 14, 2020

Kuzma is SIGNIFICANTLY more active with his off-ball movement when Gasol is on the floor — Vinay Killawala (@vkillem) December 14, 2020

The Talen Horton-Tucker dominance continued as he drained more buckets for LA Lakers. Their bench enjoyed every minute of it, especially LeBron James who only recently raved about the youngster on social media.

Laker fans watching Talen Horton-Tucker and the Lakers cooking a FULLY LOADED Clippers team: pic.twitter.com/rWrUnIBdwZ — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) December 14, 2020

After Talen Horton-Tucker drained another 3 to give him 31 points and counting, LeBron James got up from the bench and yelled "Stop it! Stop it!" in disbelief and then took off his mask and spiked it on his seat to punctuate his pleasure with the 2nd year player. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 14, 2020

It was pretty much the same story for the rest of the game as LA Clippers suffered another humbling defeat. It was only a preseason encounter but they surely need to find their mojo soon. As far as the LA Lakers are concerned, their roster looks much better than the title-winning side from last season.

The Lakers shot 72% from three in their 25-Point win against the Clippers. 🔥 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 14, 2020

This roster is absurd. Zero business having guys like Gasol and Morris on minimum deals. — UnwrittenRules (@UnwrittenRul3s) December 14, 2020

Kyle Kuzma's played 77 minutes in the first two Lakers preseason games... Talk about cardio.



Kuz had 43 points, 8 rebs and 9 assists in those mins. pic.twitter.com/8Ye105QmNq — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) December 14, 2020

