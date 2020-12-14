LA Clippers 106-131 LA Lakers: Twitter explodes as Talen Horton-Tucker dominates Kawhi Leonard and co. | NBA Preseason 2020-21

For a second straight game, the LA Lakers dominated the LA Clippers to win 131-106. The Purple and Gold were once again without LeBron James and Anthony Davis while their crosstown rivals featured a full-strength squad. Frank Vogel's men led throughout this preseason affair and displayed enough chemistry to suggest that they're ready for the 2020-21 campaign.
It was the Talen Horton-Tucker show as he managed 33 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals in 41 minutes of playing time. There weren't too many stands out performers from the LA Clippers who featured as many as 17 players on the night.
LA Lakers control proceedings right from the beginning
The LA Lakers got off to an amazing start on the back of buckets from Talen Horton-Tucker and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Marc Gasol and Quinn Cook played facilitators early on as the Purple and Gold rushed to a 14-point lead in the first quarter itself.
Horton-Tucker's confidence was there for everyone to see on both ends of the court. Not only did he swipe the ball off Kawhi Leonard, but he also made the LA Clippers toil hard when in possession, thereby effecting many steals.
While the LA Lakers made merry on almost every possession, their counterparts suffered from a lack of momentum. The Paul George and Kawhi Leonard connection was there to see, but besides that, the LA Clippers weren't remotely cohesive.
Despite any momentum, Ty Lue's side managed to stay in touching distance as they trailed LA Lakers 63-70 at half-time.
LA Clippers lose the plot entirely
The LA Clippers decided to pull their main guys from the game in the second half and it was the Lake Show from there entirely. Gasol continued with his slick playmaking and created good looks for his teammates.
The Talen Horton-Tucker dominance continued as he drained more buckets for LA Lakers. Their bench enjoyed every minute of it, especially LeBron James who only recently raved about the youngster on social media.
It was pretty much the same story for the rest of the game as LA Clippers suffered another humbling defeat. It was only a preseason encounter but they surely need to find their mojo soon. As far as the LA Lakers are concerned, their roster looks much better than the title-winning side from last season.
Published 14 Dec 2020, 10:38 IST