LA Clippers 112-117 Boston Celtics: Twitter erupts as Kemba Walker outduels Paul George for much-needed victory

The Boston Celtics outlasted the LA Clippers in a wild battle that saw 10 ties and 16 lead changes. The Celtics got some clutch buckets in the final minutes to secure their 18th victory of the season. The Clippers fell to 24-13 with the loss, which puts them in a tie for fourth place with the Phoenix Suns.
Kemba Walker led the Celtics' offense, finishing with 25 points and six assists. Strong performances from Jaylen Brown and Payton Prichard also helped in the win, but this was a full team effort.
Paul George was the LA Clippers' leading scorer with 32 points, but his endeavor fell short with Kawhi Leonard out due to back spasms.
Kemba Walker leads Boston Celtics past LA Clippers in back-and-forth battle
The Boston Celtics received great production from their bench, specifically Robert Williams III. The 23-year-old earned 22 minutes tonight, making the most of his time on the court with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Both teams shot the ball well tonight, especially the Celtics who managed 50% accuracy from the field. The Clippers were not far behind – shooting an impressive 47% as a team – but were unable to convert in the clutch.
As mentioned, Kawhi Leonard was ruled out for tonight's game and Marcus Morris left the game in the second quarter due to concussion.
Here are some reactions from Twitter on the Boston Celtics' victory:
The Boston Celtics were able to hit the big shots in this battle, where the Clippers were not. Paul George tried to take over late in the fourth quarter, but could not hit from deep to edge out the Celtics' offense.
Here are more reactions from the LA Clippers tough loss:
Jayson Tatum had a tough start to the game, making just three of his first 12 field goal attempts. Tatum would hit some big shots down the stretch, however, finishing with 16 points and five assists.
Here are more reactions from the Boston Celtics' narrow victory: