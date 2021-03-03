LA Clippers 112-117 Boston Celtics: Twitter erupts as Kemba Walker outduels Paul George for much-needed victory

The Boston Celtics outlasted the LA Clippers in a wild battle that saw 10 ties and 16 lead changes. The Celtics got some clutch buckets in the final minutes to secure their 18th victory of the season. The Clippers fell to 24-13 with the loss, which puts them in a tie for fourth place with the Phoenix Suns.

Kemba Walker led the Celtics' offense, finishing with 25 points and six assists. Strong performances from Jaylen Brown and Payton Prichard also helped in the win, but this was a full team effort.

Paul George was the LA Clippers' leading scorer with 32 points, but his endeavor fell short with Kawhi Leonard out due to back spasms.

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard is out tonight against the Celtics with back spasms. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 3, 2021

Kemba Walker leads Boston Celtics past LA Clippers in back-and-forth battle

The LA Clippers have lost three of their last four games

The Boston Celtics received great production from their bench, specifically Robert Williams III. The 23-year-old earned 22 minutes tonight, making the most of his time on the court with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Both teams shot the ball well tonight, especially the Celtics who managed 50% accuracy from the field. The Clippers were not far behind – shooting an impressive 47% as a team – but were unable to convert in the clutch.

As mentioned, Kawhi Leonard was ruled out for tonight's game and Marcus Morris left the game in the second quarter due to concussion.

Here are some reactions from Twitter on the Boston Celtics' victory:

Robert Williams has saved the Celtics with some hustle plays in this game.

Tatum could also be called for that push off on like half of his drives. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 3, 2021

Kemba Walker has been looking so much quicker lately. pic.twitter.com/Sv7RoeytQU — Jack Aylmer (@Jack_Aylmer) March 3, 2021

the Los Angeles Clippers offense pic.twitter.com/orSmvVgTTL — Isaac K. Lee (@IsaacKLee) March 3, 2021

The Boston Celtics were able to hit the big shots in this battle, where the Clippers were not. Paul George tried to take over late in the fourth quarter, but could not hit from deep to edge out the Celtics' offense.

Here are more reactions from the LA Clippers tough loss:

My god, Patrick Beverley just put Kemba Walker in jail on this play. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/Cla6TpR3in — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 3, 2021

The Clippers in the clutch this season:



30th in defensive rating

30th in net rating

30th in assists

29th in FG%

27th in FG% allowed

28th in rebounds

20th in win percentage pic.twitter.com/wG9PY5jZmt — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 2, 2021

So the Clippers really just lit $64 mil on fire with that Kennard signing huh — Hoops Reference (@HoopsReference) March 3, 2021

I'd really love to be at @tdgarden for these Celtics games! The energy would be off the charts! I miss it! — James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) March 3, 2021

Terrible shot selection by Paul George. I just don’t understand what the Clippers be doing at the end of games. — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) March 3, 2021

Jayson Tatum had a tough start to the game, making just three of his first 12 field goal attempts. Tatum would hit some big shots down the stretch, however, finishing with 16 points and five assists.

Here are more reactions from the Boston Celtics' narrow victory:

If the Celtics trade Rob Williams I will lose it. He’s just amazing- all over the court. Has been the best thing about Celtics this season and a pleasure to watch his energy and effort. — Matt McDonough (@McDTwin1) March 3, 2021

Great reaction from Tatum in the background as the Celtics lose the challenge: pic.twitter.com/omnmTrzHce — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) March 3, 2021

Three in a row for the Celtics, who have now swept the season series with the LA Clippers. — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) March 3, 2021

CLIPPERS LOSE IN BOSTON 117-112



KAWHI WAS A LAST SECOND SCRATCH, MOOK GOT A CONCUSSION, REGGIE JACKSON PUT UP 25, AND PG HAD 32/5/4...BUT ALSO SOME HORRIFIC SHOT SELECTION LATE



ONTO THE WIZARDS AND THE MUCH NEEDED ALL STAR BREAK pic.twitter.com/GaR0NutKRe — Locked On Clippers (@lockedonclips) March 3, 2021