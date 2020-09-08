LA Clippers 113-107 Denver Nuggets: Twitter reacts as Paul George goes off, Kawhi Leonard blocks shot with one finger

The LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets played out an enthralling Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals on Monday evening. The LA Clippers prevailed in an intense battle to take a 2-1 lead in the series. The two Clippers stars - Kawhi Leonard and Paul George - carried their team, although they were supported well by the bench unit who shared the scoring among themselves.
The Denver Nuggets started the game on the upper hand and built a 13-point lead at one instance in the first half, as the LA Clippers defense struggled to contain Nikola Jokic. They upped the ante late into the second half to ensure they only trailed the Nuggets by two points.
Both teams battled hard in the second half but ultimately, the Clippers' tenacity pushed them over the line and earned them a hard-fought win that will give them a boost in confidence going into their future games.
The Denver Nuggets get the better of the LA Clippers in the first half
The Denver Nuggets came out with all guns blazing, with playmaking big Nikola Jokic central to their offense.
Paul George was the hero for the LA Clippers as he answered each of Jokic's blows with one of his own.
NBA analyst Skip Bayless was a little to early to write off the LA Clippers. The former professional basketball player was impressed by the start the Denver Nuggets made, and couldn't see a way back for Kawhi Leonard and co.
The LA Clippers fight back in second half to defeat the Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic started the second half from where he left off in the first, and he continued to be aggressive offensively. He made three 3s in a row along with some pretty assists to maintain the lead his team had. NBA stars Nikola Vucevic and Draymond Green gave one of the best centers in the league a shoutout.
Talented youngster Michael Porter Jr. showcased his ability to rise up with this highlight dunk.
Kawhi Leonard made a clutch block down the stretch to deny Jamal Murray a poster.
In the end, it was a team effort from one of the favourites to win the NBA title this season.
The two teams face each other again in a couple of days.
