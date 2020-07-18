LA Clippers center Montrezl Harrell leaves the NBA bubble for an urgent family matter, a day after Zion's departure

The LA Clippers are one of the hot favourites to win the NBA championship. Star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be looking to get the first ring for the Clippers since the franchise started.

Head coach Doc Rivers has prior experience of winning an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, when they beat Kobe Bryant’s LA Lakers in seven games. There is a good chance that Rivers and the LA Clippers run into the same opposition on their way to the championship, albeit in the Western Conference finals this time.

However, they have been struck by a huge blow temporarily, because power forward/center Montrezl Harrell has announced that he is leaving the NBA bubble due to an ‘emergency family matter’.

Harrell is a key part of the LA Clippers squad. Both Harrell and star sixth man Lou Williams are known for their important contributions off the bench when the star players are resting. Harrell provides a combination of interior defence, post scoring and rebounding.

Clippers‘ Montrezl Harrell has departed from the Orlando bubble for an emergency family matter, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 17, 2020

Montrezl Harrell has confirmed that he will back by a later date. The LA Clippers will be hoping that he is not gone for a long time, as his absence will affect their performances and team chemistry.

The LA Clippers are the second seed in the Western Conference, trailing only their city rivals LA Lakers. The LeBron James-led LA Lakers are also one of the favourites who can win it all once the competition resumes in the NBA bubble.

LA Clippers star Reggie Jackson speaks about Patrick Beverley's influence

Patrick Beverley is another important player in the LA Clippers squad, and can be a real difference-maker for them. Beverley is known for his tenacious defence and streaky 3-point shooting. A nuisance for perimeter players, Beverley will be looking to play strong defence on opposition guards.

His teammate Reggie Jackson was quoted saying -

‘Pat Bev is nothing but energy. He is finding ways to get the guys energized in different ways.’

Reggie Jackson was acquired by the LA Clippers from the Detroit Pistons to strengthen their bench. Jackson is adept at handling the ball and dishing out assists. He is also a good shooter, bringing value in key areas for Doc Rivers and the LA Clippers.

Jackson's skillset will complement well with star man Kawhi Leonard, who will be looking to win back-to-back NBA titles after last year’s success with the Toronto Raptors.

