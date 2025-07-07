LA Clippers depth chart after landing John Collins in blockbuster 3-team trade
The LA Clippers have upgraded their roster again after acquiring John Collins in a blockbuster three-team trade involving the Jazz and the Heat. On Monday, NBA insider Shams Charania broke trade news to the community through a post on X.
According to the insider, the three teams participating in the trade agreed to the terms that would send Norman Powell to Miami and John Collins to LA. The Jazz, on the other hand, will receive Kyle Anderson, Kevin Love and a 2027 second-round pick via the Clippers.
Collins ends LA's search for Kawhi Leonard's frontcourt partner. He is a versatile 3-and-D wing player who will help the "Klaw" by acting as his release valve on the wing. Here is a depth chart for LA after the three-team trade.
POS
STARTER
2ND
3RD
Point Guard
James Harden
Ben Simmons
Patty Mills
Shooting Guard
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kobe Brown
Amir Coffey
Small Forward
Kawhi Leonard
Nicolas Batum
Jordan Miller
Power Forward
John Collins
Derrick Jones Jr.
Kris Dunn
Center
Ivica Zubac
Brook Lopez
