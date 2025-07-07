LA Clippers depth chart after landing John Collins in blockbuster 3-team trade

The LA Clippers have upgraded their roster again after acquiring John Collins in a blockbuster three-team trade involving the Jazz and the Heat. On Monday, NBA insider Shams Charania broke trade news to the community through a post on X.

According to the insider, the three teams participating in the trade agreed to the terms that would send Norman Powell to Miami and John Collins to LA. The Jazz, on the other hand, will receive Kyle Anderson, Kevin Love and a 2027 second-round pick via the Clippers.

Collins ends LA's search for Kawhi Leonard's frontcourt partner. He is a versatile 3-and-D wing player who will help the "Klaw" by acting as his release valve on the wing. Here is a depth chart for LA after the three-team trade.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard James Harden Ben Simmons Patty Mills Shooting Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic Kobe Brown Amir Coffey Small Forward Kawhi Leonard Nicolas Batum Jordan Miller Power Forward John Collins Derrick Jones Jr. Kris Dunn Center Ivica Zubac Brook Lopez

