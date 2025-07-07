LA Clippers depth chart after landing John Collins in blockbuster 3-team trade

By Avi Shravan
Published Jul 07, 2025 15:02 GMT
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz - Source: Imagn
LA Clippers depth chart after landing John Collins in blockbuster 3-team trade. (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Clippers have upgraded their roster again after acquiring John Collins in a blockbuster three-team trade involving the Jazz and the Heat. On Monday, NBA insider Shams Charania broke trade news to the community through a post on X.

According to the insider, the three teams participating in the trade agreed to the terms that would send Norman Powell to Miami and John Collins to LA. The Jazz, on the other hand, will receive Kyle Anderson, Kevin Love and a 2027 second-round pick via the Clippers.

Collins ends LA's search for Kawhi Leonard's frontcourt partner. He is a versatile 3-and-D wing player who will help the "Klaw" by acting as his release valve on the wing. Here is a depth chart for LA after the three-team trade.

POS
STARTER
2ND
3RD
Point Guard
James HardenBen SimmonsPatty Mills
Shooting Guard
Bogdan BogdanovicKobe BrownAmir Coffey
Small Forward
Kawhi LeonardNicolas BatumJordan Miller
Power Forward
John Collins
Derrick Jones Jr.
Kris Dunn
Center
Ivica ZubacBrook Lopez
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

More from Sportskeeda




