LA Clippers depth chart: What can their starting 5 look like after acquiring Russell Westbrook?

After being traded from the Lakers two weeks ago, Russell Westbrook is heading back to LA. Reports have emerged that he plans to sign with the Clippers following a buyout with the Utah Jazz.

From the moment Westbrook was traded to the Jazz, many expected him to end up with the Clippers. Not only did the team lack point guard depth, but he has connections to star forward Paul George. This also gives the former MVP to get some revenge on the team that traded him.

With Russell Westbrook on his way in, some are beginning to speculate on what the Clippers lineup might look like. While Westbrook was a starter for most his career, he didn't start to thrive with the LA Lakers until he took on a bench role.

Given the Clippers' roster makeup, a case could be made for Westbrook to join their starting lineup. He could run the offense alongside a jumbo-sized group of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac. There might be some spacing concerns, but this group could work around them while being able to produce on both ends.

Should Russell Westbrook start for the LA Clippers?

While they could likely make it work, the LA Clippers should consider other alternatives to starting Russell Westbrook. He might be more beneficial to them in a role like the one he had with the Lakers.

Come playoff time, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are going to assume most of the ballhandling duties. Since Russell Westbrook isn't much of an off-ball threat, it makes little sense to have him out there. Instead, they should opt for an spot-up shooter like Terance Mann or Norman Powell.

If the Clippers bring Russell Westbrook off the bench, it would give their second unit a surge of energy. He could run an up-tempo style in a five-out lineup with players like Bones Hyland, Nic Batum and Robert Covington. A situation like this would allow them to get the most out of their newest addition.

Westbrook is a complex player who needs a specific situation to get the most out of his talents. This is why the Clippers would be much better off making him the sixth man than the starting point guard. He can still run with the stars for small spurts, but could lead the charge for the second unit.

Luckily for the Clippers, they have a little bit of time to figure things out. The group of players on the roster gives them flexibility as they attempt to build a rotation that can compete for a title.

