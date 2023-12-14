LA Clippers Injury Report (Dec. 14): Latest on Paul George and Kawhi Leonard’s availability

Kawhi Leonard is available but Paul George is questionable on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors. George played just 16 minutes in the Clippers’ 119-99 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday due to a sore groin. He failed to return to the court after he was taken to the locker room in the second quarter. The All-Star forward is in danger of missing his first game of the season on Thursday versus the Warriors.

Ty Lue will need several players to step up if “PG13” is not available. He has been playing well in the Clippers’ recent surge. LA is now on a five-game winning streak and will be looking to extend the run versus Golden State.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard is available and healthy. The two-time NBA Finals MVP is having the best stretch of this season. Over his last three games, he is averaging 35.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals. “The Claw” is also hitting 64.3% of his shots during the stretch.

If Paul George is unable to play, he will be asked to do more by Lue on both ends of the floor.

What happened to Paul George and Kawhi Leonard?

The LA Clippers have been fortunate to have a healthy Paul George and Kawhi Leonard this season. Both superstars haven’t missed any game this season. Clippers coach Ty Lue will be hoping that streak will continue on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors.

George drove into the lane against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter on Tuesday and complained of something a few plays later. He was immediately taken to the locker room and did not return. Lue recently told reporters that keeping “PG13” out was only a precaution. He might have been asked to return if the Clippers had not been on a roll.

LA’s training staff will still closely monitor Paul George. He is likely going to be a game-time decision on Thursday.

Kawhi Leonard, meanwhile, has been sizzling hot. He previously struggled, particularly in James Harden’s first few weeks with the team. Many were wondering if “The Claw” was nursing some kind of injury. Leonard simply told reporters that he was just adjusting to a new ball-dominant teammate.

The former San Antonio Spurs star’s adjustment looks over now. He is back to his usual deadly self. He is healthy and is playing his best basketball this season.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard’s stats vs the Golden State Warriors

Paul George has averaged 19.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 29 games against the Golden State Warriors. In his last game versus the Dubs, he had a team-high 25 points to go with six rebounds, six assists and one steal. He hit the stepback three-pointer to lead his team to a stirring 22-point comeback win.

Kawhi Leonard has averaged 19.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30 games versus the Warriors. “The Claw” had 20 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal in the Clippers’ thrilling comeback win on Dec. 2. LA hasn’t lost since they stunned Golden State.