LA Clippers Injury Report (Dec. 21): Latest on Kawhi Leonard and James Harden’s status

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been one of the most injury prone players in recent NBA history. So, with LA playing the backend of consecutive games on Thursday against the OKC Thunder, Leonard’s injury status is a point of inquiry for fans. He should be good to go, as he has missed just one game this season.

The Claw is coming off a stellar double-double (30 points and 10 rebounds) against the Dallas Mavericks. He was especially potent in the final quarter, getting to the basket at will and taking the game out of Dallas’ reach.

James Harden was listed as questionable against the Mavericks but he started the game. He is also expected to start Thursday. While Harden scored only 17 points, he had 11 assists to play the perfect second fiddle to Leonard.

The LA Clippers, however, aren’t without injury concerns. Paul George is questionable for the second straight game with illness. Moussa Diabate is out indefinitely with a hip injury, while Mason Plumlee is out until at least mid-January with a knee injury.

With George likely to miss his second straight game, the onus will be on Kawhi Leonard and Harden to carry the offensive load against a young OKC team. It should be a fascinating battle between the West’s fourth-placed (Clippers at 17-10) and second-placed (Thunder at 17-8) teams.

LA Clippers extend win streak to nine games behind Kawhi Leonard’s double-double

The Dallas Mavericks led 108-106 with 3:46 left on the clock, putting the LA Clippers’ league-best eight-game win streak at a risk. However, Dallas scored only three points from there on, while LA had 14, with Kawhi Leonard accounting for eight of them. The Clippers extended their win streak to nine, something that looked impossible when James Harden joined the team.

Harden’s stint with the LA Clippers got off to a rough start, losing five on the trot. Fans and pundits questioned the chemistry between Harden, Leonard and Paul George. A few even quipped that there weren’t enough balls for the three to share. But the Clippers shut down all doubters. LA is 14-3 since that 5-0 start with Harden.

Kawhi Leonard finished Wednesday’s game with 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. Harden had 17 points, 11 assists, five rebounds and two blocks.

