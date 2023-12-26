LA Clippers Injury Report (Dec 26): Latest update on Paul George and Mason Plumlee's availability

Mason Plumlee won't be available when the LA Clippers face the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. The veteran big man continues to be out after sustaining an MCL sprain earlier this season, which forced the Clippers to make a move to acquire Daniel Theis.

However, Paul George is set to play the Hotneys. The veteran wing has been playing at an elite level this season, averaging 22.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting 45.6% and 40.2% from the 3-point range.

The Clippers will be sweating on the availability of Kawhi Leonard, though. The former NBA champion missed the loss to the Boston Celtics and is questionable heading into the Hornets game. LA needs both of their star wings to be fit and ready to play if they want to continue proving themselves as potential championship contenders.

Nevertheless, Ty Lue will have George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook available in his rotation, giving him three future Hall of Famers to choose from. As such, the Clippers should have more than enough talent at their disposal to overcome a struggling Hornets team.

Furthermore, Charlotte will be missing LaMelo Ball, which should also give the Clippers a significant edge.

The LA Clippers are genuine championship contenders

When the LA Clippers acquired James Harden earlier this season, they were adding another ball-dominant star who has fallen short in his search for a championship throughout his career.

With Russell Westbrook on the roster and two elite wings in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, there were certainly concerns around touches. However, since Westbrook voluntarily moved to the bench, the Clippers have been playing like championship contenders.

Harden is flourishing in his role as the primary ball handler, while Leonard and George are excelling as two-way wings, with an elite playmaker dishing out dimes for them in the halfcourt.

Furthermore, having Westbrook come off the bench has provided the Clippers with a balanced roster, ensuring that they have a serious offensive force to spearhead their second unit.

Westbrook is a former NBA MVP and can still dominate games when given the opportunity, so cooking second units isn't something he has been struggling with.

With so much talent at their disposal, the LA Clippers will likely make waves in the playoffs begin. However, they need all their star players fit and healthy, which means there may be plenty of games where one or two of their primary rotation sit out.