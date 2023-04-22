Create

LA Clippers Injury Report- Kawhi Leonard and Paul George ruled out of crucial Game 4

Modified Apr 22, 2023 01:35 GMT
The LA Clippers have ruled out Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

The LA Clippers will miss Paul George and Kawhi Leonard again for Game 4 of their series against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. George hasn't appeared in any of the games while Leonard sat out Game 3. Both of the Clippers' superstars are dealing with right sprained knees.

The Clippers have already ruled out "Playoff P" for the entire first-round of the playoffs, while "The Claw" has been listed as day-to-day. LA hasn't set a definite return date for Leonard.

The Suns have taken a 2-1 edge after their unexpectedly close 129-124 win on Thursday.

The LA Clippers are looking at another frustratingly long offseason due to injuries suffered by Paul George and Kawhi Leonard

The LA Clippers' best postseason result was reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2021 against the Phoenix Suns. Kawhi Leonard didn't play in Games 5 and 6 of that series due to a sprained right knee.

