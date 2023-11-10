LA Clippers Injury Report (Nov 10): Latest update on James Harden and Kawhi Leonard's status

The LA Clippers are 3-4 on the season and will play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, November 10. The Clippers have begun to incorporate James Harden into their rotation and are working through the kinks as the season progresses.

Since Harden made his debut against the New York Knicks on Nov. 6, the Clippers have failed to snatch a win. However, they will be confident about securing a victory over the Mavericks on Friday.

At the time of writing, Kawhi Leonard is expected to be available for selection, as the All-Star guard is not listed on the team's injury report. Leonard has been integral to the Clippers this season, providing elite offense and defense while operating as the team's overall best player.

Nevertheless, the Clippers have four future Hall of Fame talents in their starting lineup. Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Paul George are All-Star players in their own right. However, Ty Lue is currently trying to devise a plan to get the best out of all his star players while allowing them to share the court in the starting unit.

The Clippers have championship aspirations, and they've been working for years to construct a star-studded team, which may have finally come to fruition.

James Harden's fit next to Russell Westbrook for the LA Clippers

When the LA Clippers acquired James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers, the concern was how the former MVP was going to fit alongside multiple other ball-dominant star players.

However, he also has experience playing alongside Russell Westbrook. As such, his fit in the Clippers backcourt has been seamless. Both players find each other in their spots and allow the other to initiate the offense frequently enough to create the rhythm they need to be effective.

Now that Harden and Westbrook have re-ignited their on-court chemistry, the next step will be developing that same chemistry with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers need all four of their star talents on the same page, which will take time.

Instead, the Clippers will need to work through any issues or questions on the fly. There will be some stagnant moments on the offensive end and some missed rotation on defense. It's all part of the learning process. The Clippers are currently in the early stages of their current season. The learning curve is best served now, while there are plenty of games to play and time to overcome any difficulties.

James Harden has already looked good for his new team. But there is clearly room for him and his teammates to get better.