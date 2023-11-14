LA Clippers Injury Report (Nov 14): Latest update on Mason Plumlee and James Harden’s availability 

The LA Clippers have not won with James Harden, and they are slated to have their second NBA In-Season Tournament matchup with the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets.

Both teams are set to meet at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on November 14. The matchup can be enjoyed by basketball fans by tuning in to TNT and Altitude Sports beginning at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The LA Clippers have been the subject of controversy lately after pushing for a trade to get James Harden in the already star-staked lineup with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

However, the team is determined to turn things around as they adjust their team chemistry with Harden. So far, he is cleared to play in this In-Season matchup and is expected to start in the backcourt along with former teammate Russell Westbrook.

Mason Plumlee is listed as out for this game due to his knee injury and he is expected to return to the roster by mid-January. Brandon Boston is also expected to miss the game and has a timeline of late November for his full recovery.

The Clippers last game was against the Memphis Grizzlies and they lost to them by only four points. James Harden only recorded 11 points, four rebounds and three assists in the loss.

LA Clippers, Ty Lue sees James Harden trying too much to fit in the team's system

In his first four games as an LA Clipper, James Harden has been averaging a very subpar 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game. The degrade in performance is primarily attributed by Coach Ty Lue to the former league MVP deferring to his teammates too much.

"He's being too polite. He's doing too much to try to fit in," Lue said after their loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. "So that's on me. Just (Saturday) we had a talk amongst the team and he just has to be James Harden. He led the league in assists the last two or three years, and making plays and what he does in the pick-and-roll, he's great. So, we have to allow him to be himself."

The LA Clippers, after having a 3-2 record, have lost their last five games. After this matchup with the Nuggets, they will face the Houston Rockets on November 17 and then back-to-back games with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on November 20 and 22.