LA Clippers Injury Report (Nov. 20): Latest update on Mason Plumlee and Kawhi Leonard’s status

Kawhi Leonard and Mason Plumlee have different statuses for the LA Clippers’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Leonard, who had a superb performance versus the Houston Rockets on Friday, will be available against his former team. Plumlee, meanwhile, will continue to be sidelined due to a left knee MCL sprain. The Clippers backup center suffered the said injury on Nov. 6 in a loss to the New York Knicks.

"The Klaw,” who has been injury-prone over his tenure with the Clippers, has been surprisingly spry to begin the season. He doesn’t look as physically dominant as he usually is in the playoffs, but he’s likely still pacing himself a little bit.

There were rumors that the two-time NBA Finals MVP had been nursing another injury as the LA Clippers were mired in a slump. Before winning against the Houston Rockets on Friday, Kawhi Leonard looked a little out of sorts. He told reporters after the victory against the Rockets that his struggles had nothing to do with his health.

Leonard claimed that adjusting to James Harden was the reason he wasn’t his usual assertive self. That determination and energy resurfaced against Houston. He was a big reason why the Clippers snapped out of their losing streak.

Meanwhile, Mason Plumlee’s injury came during Harden’s debut. Plumlee will reportedly be re-evaluated after another week. The LA Clippers have not set a definite time frame for his return. It remains to be seen what his role with the team is going to be with Harden’s arrival.

Clippers coach Ty Lue has not been hesitant to go extremely small and have PJ Tucker or Paul George play center. If Lue will bench Ivica Zubac for an ultra-small lineup, Plumlee’s role with the team will be something worth watching.

The LA Clippers will need Kawhi Leonard to continue being assertive

In James Harden’s first five games, which were all losses, Kawhi Leonard didn’t look like his usual superstar self. He averaged 18 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Before the former MVP arrived, Leonard was managing 23.0 PPG, 6.2 RPG and 4.6 APG.

Leonard wanted to accommodate Harden so he ended up compromising his aggressiveness. It wasn’t just “The Klaw” that had trouble adjusting to the LA Clippers’ new starting point guard. But Leonard’s drop in play was most significant and glaring.

In the win against the Houston Rockets, it was James Harden who made the crucial triple that gave the Clippers the win.

Kawhi Leonard, however, set the tone for everything they did on both ends of the floor. The former San Antonio Spurs star finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, five steals, two assists and one block.

Landing James Harden will only do so much for the LA Clippers. Ty Lue will need their franchise player to continue being aggressive.