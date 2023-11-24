LA Clippers Injury Report (Nov. 24) - Latest on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's availability

The LA Clippers (6-7) and the New Orleans Pelicans (8-7) will go toe-to-toe as part of the in-season tournament on Friday, November 24. The Clippers have looked like a more cohesive unit since moving Russell Westbrook to the bench, while the Pelicans continue to navigate a string of injury issues.

At the time of writing, both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are expected to participate in the game against the Pelicans. However, Mason Plumlee and Brandon Boston Jr. are both out due to injury. Norman Powell is questionable due to right groin soreness.

The Pelicans will be missing CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, and sharpshooter Matt Ryan. As such, New Orleans will have heavy expectations of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. The problem they face is that the LA Clippers' roster is full of elite talent, especially on the offensive end. This could put the Pelicans into some tough situations as they try to stay in front of their opponents.

James Harden has looked more comfortable since assuming the role of lead guard for the Clippers, and will likely have a significant role to play in Friday's contest. Harden will dictate the pace of play, create for his teammates, and be a potent offensive threat.

The LA Clippers finally have a lead guard

The LA Clippers have been searching for a lead guard for some time now. Russell Westbrook brings an elite skillset. However, he's the type of player you build a roster around rather than slot into an existing team, at least if you're trying to get the best out of him.

That's why the Clippers traded for Harden. The former MVP is one of the best playmaking guards in the NBA and can score across all three levels. He fits better alongside the star wing duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Nevertheless, having Westbrook as a sixth man is a luxury most teams can never understand. Coming off the bench will allow Westbrook to be the ball-dominant star he's always been and dictate the pace of play via rip-and-runs and stampede actions as an off-ball cutter.

The LA Clippers have found the ball-handler they've been searching for. However, in turn, they've also put Westbrook in a position to be an elite contributor off the bench. He could potentially challenge for a Sixth Man of the Year award by the end of the season.

The Pelicans will have a difficult test on Friday night. It will be all the more difficult now the Clippers have figured out how to get the best from their rotation of future Hall-of-Fame talent.