LA Clippers Injury Report (Nov 25): Latest status of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s availability

The LA Clippers will face the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, November 25. At the time of writing, the Clippers haven't released their injury report. However, both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George played in the team's last game and came through it without sustaining an injury.

As such, it's fair to assume both the Clippers star wings will be fit and available for selection against the Mavericks. Ty Lue's team has looked like they've turned a corner over the past week and will be a big test for the Mavericks struggling defense.

The presence of Leonard, George, and James Harden in the starting lineup will also give Lue's team a strong point-of-attack presence as they look to shut down Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Russell Westbrook will also be allowed to cook in a sixth-man role, which could force the Mavericks into some unfamiliar rotations.

Harden has begun to shine for the Clippers. Operating as the lead guard, the former MVP is now showing why he's one of the best playmakers in the league and has flashed the scoring upside that made him a nightmare for defenses during his prime. Harden will have a big impact on how the game against Dallas flows for the Clippers.

Russell Westbrook's selfless act has added balance to the Clippers rotation

Russell Westbrook reportedly asked to be moved to a bench role so that the LA Clippers would have some balance to their rotation. The move has freed James Harden to be himself in the starting lineup and is allowing Westbrook to play to his strengths off the bench.

Westbrook's request was a selfless act by a player who clearly wants to add an NBA championship to his resume before calling time on his career. The Clippers star-studded roster is likely Westbrook's and Harden's best chance of post-season success. As such, we're likely to see both veteran stars buy into Ty Lue's system.

Of course, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard's presence is the biggest story. The two wings are both elite scorers, wing playmakers, and high-level defenders. Having both of them available throughout the season will be a boost the Clippers have been waiting on for multiple seasons.

Right now, the Clippers sit 11th in the Western Conference. After finding some rotational balance, they will want to begin clawing their way up the seeding and will be motivated to avoid the play-in tournament. The Clippers have all the talent they need, now it's about figuring out the best way to use the talent at their disposal.