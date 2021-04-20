LA Clippers rising on the betting charts as championship favorites, Wilson Chandler signs world's first virtual shoe deal | NBA News Roundup

The LA Clippers are a consistent part of the daily NBA news, as the team has arguably the best squad in the league filled with star names. They are one of the many teams vying for a championship. The Clippers' front office has ensured they are in the best position to do so following a busy off-season and NBA trade deadline day.

On that note, let's check out the latest NBA news surrounding the title hopefuls:

NBA News Roundup: LA Clippers growing in value as betting favorites to win the championship

Los Angeles Clippers v Indiana Pacers

As per betting company Superbook Sports, the LA Clippers are 8-1 to win the NBA championship this season. Tyronn Lue's team has been a prominent riser in the betting market the last few months, owing to their stellar performances, coupled with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard's form.

The Western Conference is stacked this season with the Utah Jazz, LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers contending for an NBA championship. The Portland Trail Blazers are in the mix as well, making it difficult for all the aforementioned teams to come out of the West this season.

However, the LA Clippers have looked the most convincing out of all of them. According to Cleaning the Glass, the Clippers have outscored opponents by 17.0 points per 100 possessions when Leonard and George have shared the floor this season. They have an offensive rating of 125.1 with a defensive rating of 108.1.

Tyronn Lue's side also ranks fifth in defensive efficiency since the All-Star break, and it looks like the LA Clippers look all set to realize owner Steve Ballmer's dream of winning the first championship in the franchise's history.

Wilson Chandler signs first-ever completely virtual shoe deal

Brooklyn Nets Media Day

In other NBA news, CryptoKickers, an NFT-based fashion brand, have made history by signing the world's first completely virtual shoe deal with NBA veteran Wilson Chandler.

Chandler expressed his adulation for the brand and stated that they are well-positioned to build a 'Nike-sized' fashion business for virtual worlds. Here's what Chandler said:

"I think these guys are positioned to build a Nike-sized fashion business for virtual worlds."

Cryptokickers will release 21 pairs of 'Wilson Chandler 1s' on their website on Wednesday, kicking off a one-of-a-kind deal in sneaker history. Cryptokickers is a San Francisco-based start-up and it looks like we are going to hear this name quite often in the coming years.

Wilson Chandler is making history.



He’s the first athlete with a virtual sneaker deal and proceeds from his NFT kicks are going to charity. Pushing the game forward for real. pic.twitter.com/i8XYCjQp6Z — SLAM Kicks (@SLAMKicks) April 16, 2021

