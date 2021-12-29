LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers start a three-game road trip on the East Coast with a matchup against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. The Clippers are trying to end a two-game losing streak, while the Celtics are just looking to find consistency as they have won just 3 of their last 10 games.

The Clippers were totally outmatched by the Brooklyn Nets last Monday. They suffered a 124-108 loss without two of their key players this season. The Clippers have to make further adjustments as Paul George will be out for at least a month due to a UCL tear in his right elbow.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are also on a two-game losing streak after dropping back-to-back games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves. They will have to face the Clippers without Jayston Tatum, who entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Monday.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The LA Clippers have eight players on their injury report for the game against the Boston Celtics. All eight players are listed as out, but only three are on the NBA's health and safety protocols: Reggie Jackson, Jay Scrubb and Moses Wright.

The remaining five players are all nursing injuries, including Paul George, who is expected to be out for four weeks. Nicolas Batum has a right ankle sprain and Isaiah Hartenstein will miss his fifth straight game due to a sprained left ankle.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston are in the process of recovering from their offseason surgeries. Leonard underwent knee surgery to repair a partially torn ACL in his right knee, while Preston also had surgery on his right foot.

Player Status Reason Nicolas Batum Out Right Ankle Sprain Paul George Out Right Elbow UCL Tear Isaiah Hartenstein Out Left Ankle Sprain Reggie Jackson Out Health and Safety Protocols Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee Injury Recovery Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury Recovery Jay Scrubb Out Health and Safety Protocols Moses Wright Out Health and Safety Protocols

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Jayston Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics have seven players on their injury list for Wednesday's matchup with the LA Clippers. Six players are listed as out, while only Marcus Smart is listed as questionable because of a laceration on his right hand, causing him to miss the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The remaining six players listed as out are all on the NBA's health and safety protocols. They are Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schroder, Aaron Nesmith, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando and CJ Miles.

Player Status Reason Bruno Fernando Out Health and Safety Protocols Enes Freedom Out Health and Safety Protocols CJ Miles Out Health and Safety Protocols Aaron Nesmith Out Health and Safety Protocols Dennis Schroder Out Health and Safety Protocols Marcus Smart Questionable Right Hand Laceration Jayson Tatum Out Health and Safety Protocols

LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics.

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will rely on Eric Bledsoe as the starting point guard with Reggie Jackson unavailable against the Boston Celtics. Luke Kennard moves into shooting guard, while Terance Mann gets a shot at small forward in Paul George's absence.

Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac complete the Clippers' starting lineup. Off the bench, Brandon Boston Jr. has a chance to replicate his career performance against the Celtics. Other players in the Clippers' rotation are Serge Ibaka, Amir Coffey, Keon Johnson and Justise Winslow.

Boston Celtics

In the absence of Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics will move Jaylen Brown to the starting small forward position. Marcus Smart is still expected to start at point guard against the LA Clippers. Romeo Langford is at shooting guard, with Payton Pritchard coming off the bench.

Al Horford and Robert Williams III will start at power forward and center, respectively. The rest of Celtics' rotation includes players such as Grant Williams, Juancho Hernangomez, Jabari Parker and Sam Hauser.

LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Shooting Guard - Luke Kennard | Small Forward - Terance Mann | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac

Boston Celtics

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Romeo Langford | Small Forward - Jaylen Brown | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra