LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Juan Paolo David
Modified Dec 29, 2021 07:41 PM IST
The LA Clippers start a three-game road trip on the East Coast with a matchup against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. The Clippers are trying to end a two-game losing streak, while the Celtics are just looking to find consistency as they have won just 3 of their last 10 games.

The Clippers were totally outmatched by the Brooklyn Nets last Monday. They suffered a 124-108 loss without two of their key players this season. The Clippers have to make further adjustments as Paul George will be out for at least a month due to a UCL tear in his right elbow.

Back at it on Wednesday. https://t.co/QR65Wr1JRC

Meanwhile, the Celtics are also on a two-game losing streak after dropping back-to-back games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves. They will have to face the Clippers without Jayston Tatum, who entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Monday.

LA Clippers Injury Report

The LA Clippers have eight players on their injury report for the game against the Boston Celtics. All eight players are listed as out, but only three are on the NBA's health and safety protocols: Reggie Jackson, Jay Scrubb and Moses Wright.

The remaining five players are all nursing injuries, including Paul George, who is expected to be out for four weeks. Nicolas Batum has a right ankle sprain and Isaiah Hartenstein will miss his fifth straight game due to a sprained left ankle.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston are in the process of recovering from their offseason surgeries. Leonard underwent knee surgery to repair a partially torn ACL in his right knee, while Preston also had surgery on his right foot.

PlayerStatusReason
Nicolas BatumOutRight Ankle Sprain
Paul GeorgeOutRight Elbow UCL Tear
Isaiah HartensteinOutLeft Ankle Sprain
Reggie JacksonOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Kawhi LeonardOutRight Knee Injury Recovery
Jason PrestonOutRight Foot Injury Recovery
Jay ScrubbOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Moses WrightOutHealth and Safety Protocols

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics have seven players on their injury list for Wednesday's matchup with the LA Clippers. Six players are listed as out, while only Marcus Smart is listed as questionable because of a laceration on his right hand, causing him to miss the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The remaining six players listed as out are all on the NBA's health and safety protocols. They are Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schroder, Aaron Nesmith, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando and CJ Miles.

PlayerStatusReason
Bruno FernandoOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Enes FreedomOutHealth and Safety Protocols
CJ MilesOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Aaron NesmithOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Dennis SchroderOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Marcus SmartQuestionableRight Hand Laceration
Jayson TatumOutHealth and Safety Protocols

LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will rely on Eric Bledsoe as the starting point guard with Reggie Jackson unavailable against the Boston Celtics. Luke Kennard moves into shooting guard, while Terance Mann gets a shot at small forward in Paul George's absence.

Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac complete the Clippers' starting lineup. Off the bench, Brandon Boston Jr. has a chance to replicate his career performance against the Celtics. Other players in the Clippers' rotation are Serge Ibaka, Amir Coffey, Keon Johnson and Justise Winslow.

Boston Celtics

In the absence of Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics will move Jaylen Brown to the starting small forward position. Marcus Smart is still expected to start at point guard against the LA Clippers. Romeo Langford is at shooting guard, with Payton Pritchard coming off the bench.

Al Horford and Robert Williams III will start at power forward and center, respectively. The rest of Celtics' rotation includes players such as Grant Williams, Juancho Hernangomez, Jabari Parker and Sam Hauser.

Final https://t.co/5BJG5SwLWS

LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics: Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Shooting Guard - Luke Kennard | Small Forward - Terance Mann | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Romeo Langford | Small Forward - Jaylen Brown | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III

