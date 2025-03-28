LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Mar. 28 | NBA 2024-25 season

The LA Clippers continue their four-game Eastern Conference road trip with a stop in New York. After facing the Knicks on Wednesday night, Kawhi Leonard and Co. will face the Brooklyn Nets for the second and final matchup of the regular season series.

Ad

The only Clippers-Nets matchup of the 2024-2025 season took place at the Intuit Dome on January 15. The contest was fairly competitive for merely one quarter, after which the LA side went on a tear.

The All-Star duo of James Harden and Leonard erupted for 21 and 23 points, respectively. Fellow starters Derrick Jones Jr., Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac also contributed to the 126-67 win, collectively recording 40 points and a box plus-minus of +137.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Nets had a subpar shooting night, knocking down merely 30.1% FG, 17.9% 3FG and 54.5% FT. In the absence of Cameron Johnson and D’Angelo Russell, none of the starting lineup members scored in double digits.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jordi Fernandez’s squad also turned the ball over 20 times, further contributing to a historically poor outing — the fewest points scored by a team in a single game over the last eight years.

Ad

LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Reports for Mar. 28

LA Clippers injury report

The LA Clippers boast a healthy roster for tonight’s clash against the Nets. Jordan Miller is the only addition to the injury report, officially ruled out due to a left hamstring tendinopathy.

Brooklyn Nets injury report

The Brooklyn Nets are set to be without Cam Thomas (left hamstring strain), De’Anthony Melton (left knee ACL tear), and Day’Ron Sharpe (right knee sprain).

Ad

Noah Clowney is listed as “probable” due to right wrist soreness. Whereas, Ziaire Williams and Trendon Watford are “questionable”.

LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets: Starting lineups and depth charts for Mar. 28

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

The LA Clippers are expected to start James Harden, Kris Dunn, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center James Harden Kris Dunn Norman Powell Kawhi Leonard Ivica Zubac Ben Simmons Bogdan Bogdanovic Amir Coffey Derrick Jones Jr. Drew Eubanks Patty Mills Nicolas Batum Kobe Brown

Ad

Detroit Pistons starting lineup and depth chart

The Brooklyn Nets’ projected starting lineup includes D’Angelo Russell, Keon Johnson, Maxwell Lewis, Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton.

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center D’Angelo Russell Keon Johnson Maxwell Lewis Cameron Johnson Nic Claxton Reece Beekman Tyrese Martin Jalen Wilson Tosan Evbuomwan Drew Timme Tyson Etienne Dariq Whitehead

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback