LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - January 30th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will lock horns against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, as two teams with postseason aspirations battle it out.

The LA Clippers are looking to improve on their performance from last season when they reached the Western Conference Finals. However, they have been dealt two major setbacks as both of their superstars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, have missed significant time on the court due to serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets have gone under the radar with their impressive performances this season thanks to the exploits of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. They sit seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 28-22 record and are just four games behind the top-seeded Miami Heat.

This could prove to be an interesting matchup as there will be plenty of talented and electrifying players on display as both teams battle it out to keep their respective playoff hopes alive.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, January 30th; 1:00 PM ET (Sunday, January 30th; 11:30 PM).

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

LA Clippers Preview

The Los Angeles Clippers in action

The Los Angeles Clippers find themselves seventh in the highly competitive Western Conference with a 25-26 record. They continue to hover around the .500 mark for the season without their two superstars.

The Clippers have won five of their last 10 matches but have lost 14 of 24 games on the road this season. They are finishing up their seven-game road trip with a visit to Charlotte, going up against Michael Jordan's franchise and will be hoping to return home with a win.

With no timeline yet on Kawhi Leonard's return, there is very little expectation on their current roster and this has translated into them playing much more freely and without pressure.

Key Player - Reggie Jackson

One of the most underrated players in the NBA, Reggie Jackson has been doing the heavy lifting in the absence of Leonard and Paul George. Jackson is averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds while shooting the ball better than 32% from beyond the arc this season. He has already recorded three double-doubles as well.

After starting the season slowly, many were questioning what Jackson brings to the LA Clippers after signing a two-year, $22 million deal in the offseason.

Though his inconsistency continues to be a problem for Ty Lue, Jackson's offensive skills are something the Clippers really need right now without their two superstars. Jackson, especially in the big moments, has come up with the goods for the LA Clippers this season.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson, G - Amir Coffey, F - Marcus Morris Sr., F - Nicolas Batum, C - Ivica Zubac

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are coming into this game in great form as they have won seven of their last ten games and two in a row as they try to establish a strong foothold in the Eastern Conference standings. The onus has been on players like LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier to lead the team into the postseason and make an impression.

The Hornets are ranked third in the NBA in terms of offensive ratings and they continue to be one of the best teams to watch on the offensive end of the floor. Defensively, however, they are ranked 26th in the league and that has been their weakness this season.

If the Hornets can get their defense in order, then there's no reason why they can't make the postseason and make some serious noise in the East.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

A quintessential point guard if there ever was one, LaMelo Ball has been wreaking havoc ever since he made his NBA debut. In only his second season in the league, LaMelo Ball has the composure of a veteran and has been leading the way for the Charlotte Hornets this season by being their offensive orchestrator on the floor.

Ball is currently averaging 19.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists while shooting better than 42% from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc. He is also an excellent shooter from the line, converting nearly 88% of his free throws. Ball has recorded four triple-doubles and 15 double-doubles this season for the Hornets and continues to be their focal point on offense.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball; G - Terry Rozier; F - Cody Martin; F - Jalen McDaniels; C - Mason Plumlee

Clippers vs Hornets Match Prediction

With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George missing for the LA Clippers, and the Charlotte Hornets missing only Gordon Hayward, the onus is on the home team to come away with a victory. Having won seven of their last ten games, it would be difficult to look past Charlotte not winning this matchup.

Where to watch Clippers vs Hornets?

You can catch the action between the LA Clippers and the Charlotte Hornets streaming on NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast on local TV - BSSE-CHA and BSSC.

