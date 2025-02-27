  • home icon
LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 26 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 27, 2025 01:41 GMT
LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 26. (Photo: IMAGN)
LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 26. (Photo: IMAGN)

The LA Clippers continued their grueling eight-game road trip on Wednesday, visiting the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. The Clippers entered the contest on a three-game losing streak and 1-3 on the trip, while the Bulls were coming off an impressive win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Coach Tyrone Lue's starting five consisted of James Harden, Kris Dunn, Kawhi Leonard, Derrick Jones Jr. and Ivica Zubac. Leonard was back in action after missing the past two games, while Norman Powell remained sidelined with a knee issue.

Meanwhile, coach Billy Donovan had to make some adjustments with Nikola Vucevic ruled out with an injury. Zach Collins replaced him in the starting lineup, joined by Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey and rookie sensation Matas Buzelis.

also-read-trending Trending

LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls Player Stats and Box Score

Clippers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Kawhi Leonard520100082-31-20-03
Derrick Jones Jr.921010093-41-22-22
Ivica Zubac452000092-40-00-02
James Harden0030121100-30-20-0-1
Kris Dunn211000180-00-02-23
Nicolas Batum000010030-10-10-03
Drew Eubanks210000011-10-00-06
Ben Simmons210000031-10-00-03
Bogdan Bogdanovic012000240-10-10-02
Amir Coffey710000051-21-14-42
MarJon BeauchampDNP
Patty MillsDNP
Kobe BrownDNP
Bulls

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Zach Collins851100093-61-21-1-4
Matas Buzelis3310010101-41-20-0-4
Lonzo Ball400000182-20-00-0-3
Coby White411000281-31-11-1-4
Josh Giddey203100191-30-00-0-4
Dalen Terry010000050-20-00-2-2
Julian Phillips210000051-20-10-0-2
Kevin Huerter301000171-41-30-0-2
E.J. LiddellDNP
Talen Horton-TuckerDNP
Jevon CarterDNP
Tre JonesDNP
Note: These are the box scores for the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

