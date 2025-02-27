LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 26 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Clippers continued their grueling eight-game road trip on Wednesday, visiting the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. The Clippers entered the contest on a three-game losing streak and 1-3 on the trip, while the Bulls were coming off an impressive win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Coach Tyrone Lue's starting five consisted of James Harden, Kris Dunn, Kawhi Leonard, Derrick Jones Jr. and Ivica Zubac. Leonard was back in action after missing the past two games, while Norman Powell remained sidelined with a knee issue.

Meanwhile, coach Billy Donovan had to make some adjustments with Nikola Vucevic ruled out with an injury. Zach Collins replaced him in the starting lineup, joined by Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Josh Giddey and rookie sensation Matas Buzelis.

LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls Player Stats and Box Score

Clippers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Kawhi Leonard 5 2 0 1 0 0 0 8 2-3 1-2 0-0 3 Derrick Jones Jr. 9 2 1 0 1 0 0 9 3-4 1-2 2-2 2 Ivica Zubac 4 5 2 0 0 0 0 9 2-4 0-0 0-0 2 James Harden 0 0 3 0 1 2 1 10 0-3 0-2 0-0 -1 Kris Dunn 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 0-0 0-0 2-2 3 Nicolas Batum 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 0-1 0-1 0-0 3 Drew Eubanks 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 6 Ben Simmons 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 3 Bogdan Bogdanovic 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 4 0-1 0-1 0-0 2 Amir Coffey 7 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 1-2 1-1 4-4 2 MarJon Beauchamp DNP Patty Mills DNP Kobe Brown DNP

Bulls

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Zach Collins 8 5 1 1 0 0 0 9 3-6 1-2 1-1 -4 Matas Buzelis 3 3 1 0 0 1 0 10 1-4 1-2 0-0 -4 Lonzo Ball 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 2-2 0-0 0-0 -3 Coby White 4 1 1 0 0 0 2 8 1-3 1-1 1-1 -4 Josh Giddey 2 0 3 1 0 0 1 9 1-3 0-0 0-0 -4 Dalen Terry 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0-2 0-0 0-2 -2 Julian Phillips 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 1-2 0-1 0-0 -2 Kevin Huerter 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 7 1-4 1-3 0-0 -2 E.J. Liddell DNP Talen Horton-Tucker DNP Jevon Carter DNP Tre Jones DNP

Note: These are the box scores for the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

