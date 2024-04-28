LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 28, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4

The LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game 4 matchup is one of the most interesting first-round series in this year's NBA Playoffs due to the back-and-forth nature of it that features some of the best stars in the league.

With the Mavericks holding a 2-1 series advantage over James Harden and the Clippers, this is an opportunity for Paul George and Co. to even the odds at 2-2 apiece.

In Game 3, the Mavericks got the better of the Clippers on Saturday and won 101-90. Luka Doncic led the home team with 22 points (7-of-25 shooting, including 3-of-13 from 3-point range), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals. Kyrie Irving contributed 21 points (8-of-17 shooting, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range) and six assists.

Meanwhile, tonight's LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks contest has a different narrative in the first half, with the road team putting on a defensive clinic to slow down the Mavericks' offensive efforts.

Without the services of Kawhi Leonard (knee inflammation), the Clippers have responded well to the playoff pressure as Paul George and James Harden have set the tone for them.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, have hampered their offensive flow with limited production from the supporting cast of players, such as PJ Washington, Derrick Jones Jr. and Daniel Gafford.

The Clippers' shotmaking and defensive tenacity powered them to a strong first-quarter finish (39-16).

Interestingly, the Mavericks started to chip away slowly into the 31-point deficit in the second quarter before the end of the first half. However, for every small run Dallas would go on, the Clippers would counter with some tough shotmaking.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Paul George 26 3 3 2 0 1 9-14 6-9 2-2 +17 Ivica Zubac 6 1 1 1 0 1 3-4 0-0 0-0 +2 James Harden 18 2 5 0 0 1 6-8 4-4 2-2 +9 Terance Mann 5 1 2 0 0 0 1-4 1-2 2-2 +9 Amir Coffey 2 2 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 +13 Mason Plumlee 0 2 2 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +13 Russell Westbrook 3 0 0 2 0 1 1-3 1-1 0-2 +18 Norman Powell 6 0 0 0 0 0 2-5 2-4 0-0 +10 PJ Tucker Has not entered game Daniel Theis Has not entered game Bones Hyland Has not entered game Brandon Boston Jr. Has not entered game Kobe Brown Has not entered game

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- PJ Washington 7 2 1 0 2 2 3-7 1-4 0-0 -9 Derrick Jones Jr. 2 4 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -9 Daniel Gafford 4 4 0 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 2-2 -8 Kyrie Irving 16 3 3 0 0 3 5-8 3-4 3-3 -15 Luka Doncic 12 3 5 0 0 1 4-12 0-5 4-4 -9 Maxi Kleber 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -17 Dereck Lively II 6 1 0 1 1 1 3-3 0-0 0-0 -5 Josh Green 2 1 1 1 0 0 0-2 0-1 2-2 -10 Dante Exum 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -8 Markieff Morris Has not entered game Dwight Powell Has not entered game Jaden Hardy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +1 AJ Lawson Has not entered game

