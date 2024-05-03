LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 6 (May 3) | 2024 NBA Playoffs

Game 6 of the LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks first-round series will tip-off tonight from Dallas as the team looks to close out the series at home. After a big win on the road earlier in the week, Dallas will be looking to build momentum en route to a second-round appearance. On the flip side, of course, the LA Clippers will be looking to stave off elimination and force a Game 7 at home.

With their season hanging in the balance, the stakes couldn't be higher for Paul George and the Clippers after a disappointing Game 5 performance. The game saw George and Harden shoot a combined 6-25 on the night. In addition, Russell Westbrook went just 2-11 from the floor, and Mason Plumlee went 1-6.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, were firing on all cylinders despite some struggles from downtown. Although Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for just 3-15 from three, the team's role players stepped up with Maxi Kleber and Dereck Lively combining for 27 points.

With tip-off for Game 6 set for this afternoon, let's take a look at the injury report, starting lineups, and depth charts for both teams heading into their elimination clash.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report, Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Ahead of the LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game 6 tonight, both teams have already submitted their respective injury reports to NBA.com. The 11:30 a.m. EDT injury reports for both teams list several players.

LA Clippers injury report

The LA Clippers will once again be without Kawhi Leonard for tonight's game. According to the NBA.com Injury report, Leonard is still dealing with knee inflammation. At the same time, Terance Mann is also listed as questionable for the game with a lower leg contusion after a collision in Game 5.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Dallas Mavericks will be without Tim Hardaway Jr. who is dealing with a right leg contusion of his own. At the same time, the team will also be without Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who is dealing with a left ankle sprain.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

LA Clippers depth chart

Note: ** indicates a player who is day-to-day

Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PG James Harden Russell Westbrook Bones Hyland SG Terance Mann** Norman Powell Brandon Boston Jr SF Paul George PF Amir Coffey PJ Tucker Kobe Brown C Ivica Zubac Mason Plumlee Daniel Theis Kai Jones

Dallas Mavericks depth chart

Note: ** indicates a player who is day-to-day

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic Dante Exum Brandon Williams SG Kyrie Irving Jaden Hardy Dante Exum SF Derrick Jones Jr. Josh Green PF PJ Washington Maxi Kleber Derrick Jones Jr C Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively II Dwight Powell

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks key matchups

As we saw in Game 5 of the LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks series, both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving don't need to go off for a Dallas win. While the Clippers defense was able to contain Irving, Doncic and the Mavericks' roleplayers had a big game.

Given his struggles in Game 5, expect Kyrie Irving to look to have a big game. In the case of the Clippers, with Paul George struggling in Game 5, expect the longtime All-Star to look to have a big bounce-back game tonight.

In addition to each team's stars in Harden & George and Doncic & Irving, the frontcourt matchup has been interesting throughout the series. Daniel Gafford has emerged as a strong two-way player while Ivica Zubac has continued to impress on offense.

With the stakes at an all-time high, the game seems poised to deliver fireworks.