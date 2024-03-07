LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets Game Player Stats and Box Scores March 6, 2024

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 07, 2024 01:57 GMT
Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Clippers
The LA Clippers looked to stay unbeaten and win the season series against the Houston Rockets when they met again on Wednesday. LA, which won 106-100 on Nov. 17, was scheduled to meet Houston just thrice this season. A victory would prevent the Rockets from overcoming a 2-0 deficit.

The Rockets, though, have been playing well over the past two games and will make it tough for the Clippers. Houston just beat the Phoenix Suns on Saturday and then demolished the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. They will be hoping to extend that winning streak against LA.

Houston grabbed a 27-19 lead after the first 12 minutes of the game behind a balanced attack led by Alperen Sengun. The big man already had six points, eight rebounds and three assists after the first quarter.

James Harden towed the Clippers to within striking distance with eight points. LA's starters combined for just six points, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George totaling 2-for-6 field goal attempts.

Sengun continued his all-around play into the second quarter. After 24 minutes, he already had nine points, 13 rebounds and six assists. The Houston Rockets bench came alive to support him. Cam Whitmore, Aaron Holiday and Amen Thompson combined for 22 points to push the home team to a 57-44 halftime lead.

Kawhi Leonard also made his presence felt on both ends of the floor. The LA Clippers starters fairly played well, but the bench was overwhelmed by Houston's second stringers.

LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets game player stats and box scores

LA Clippers game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Paul George240112
Kawhi Leonard1232101
Ivica Zubac331021
JamesHarden 1041112
Terance Mann510000
Daniel Theis200011
Bones Hyland211001
Amir Coffey210001
Norman Powell610000

Houston Rockets game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jabari Smith Jr.600010
Dillon Brooks513000
Alperen Sengun9136202
Fred VanVleet634200
Jalen Green720102
Amen Thompson421100
Cam Whitmore1210000
Jae'Sean Tate010002
Jock Landale210000
Aaron Holiday612000

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden 3-pointers tonight

LA's trio of superstars struggled with their 3-pointers in the first half against Houston. Kawhi Leonard was 0-for-2 while Paul George went 0-for-3. James Harden hit one of his three 3-point attempts. The Clippers need them to be more accurate to try and rally for a win.

Edited by Michael Macasero
