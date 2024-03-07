LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets Game Player Stats and Box Scores March 6, 2024

The LA Clippers looked to stay unbeaten and win the season series against the Houston Rockets when they met again on Wednesday. LA, which won 106-100 on Nov. 17, was scheduled to meet Houston just thrice this season. A victory would prevent the Rockets from overcoming a 2-0 deficit.

The Rockets, though, have been playing well over the past two games and will make it tough for the Clippers. Houston just beat the Phoenix Suns on Saturday and then demolished the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. They will be hoping to extend that winning streak against LA.

Houston grabbed a 27-19 lead after the first 12 minutes of the game behind a balanced attack led by Alperen Sengun. The big man already had six points, eight rebounds and three assists after the first quarter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James Harden towed the Clippers to within striking distance with eight points. LA's starters combined for just six points, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George totaling 2-for-6 field goal attempts.

Sengun continued his all-around play into the second quarter. After 24 minutes, he already had nine points, 13 rebounds and six assists. The Houston Rockets bench came alive to support him. Cam Whitmore, Aaron Holiday and Amen Thompson combined for 22 points to push the home team to a 57-44 halftime lead.

Expand Tweet

Kawhi Leonard also made his presence felt on both ends of the floor. The LA Clippers starters fairly played well, but the bench was overwhelmed by Houston's second stringers.

LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets game player stats and box scores

LA Clippers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Paul George 2 4 0 1 1 2 Kawhi Leonard 12 3 2 1 0 1 Ivica Zubac 3 3 1 0 2 1 JamesHarden 10 4 1 1 1 2 Terance Mann 5 1 0 0 0 0 Daniel Theis 2 0 0 0 1 1 Bones Hyland 2 1 1 0 0 1 Amir Coffey 2 1 0 0 0 1 Norman Powell 6 1 0 0 0 0

Houston Rockets game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jabari Smith Jr. 6 0 0 0 1 0 Dillon Brooks 5 1 3 0 0 0 Alperen Sengun 9 13 6 2 0 2 Fred VanVleet 6 3 4 2 0 0 Jalen Green 7 2 0 1 0 2 Amen Thompson 4 2 1 1 0 0 Cam Whitmore 12 1 0 0 0 0 Jae'Sean Tate 0 1 0 0 0 2 Jock Landale 2 1 0 0 0 0 Aaron Holiday 6 1 2 0 0 0

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden 3-pointers tonight

LA's trio of superstars struggled with their 3-pointers in the first half against Houston. Kawhi Leonard was 0-for-2 while Paul George went 0-for-3. James Harden hit one of his three 3-point attempts. The Clippers need them to be more accurate to try and rally for a win.