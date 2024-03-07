LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 moments of the game (March 6)

The LA Clippers aimed to maintain their unbeaten streak and clinch the season series against the Houston Rockets in their Wednesday matchup. Having secured a 106-100 victory on Nov. 17, the Clippers faced the Rockets in one of their three scheduled encounters this season.

However, the Rockets entered the game with momentum, having secured victories in their last two matches, including a recent triumph over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday and a decisive win against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Houston was determined to extend its winning streak against the Clippers.

In the opening quarter, Houston took a 27-19 lead, propelled by a balanced offensive effort spearheaded by Alperen Sengun. The center notched six points, eight rebounds and three assists in the first 12 minutes. Sengun's versatile performance continued into the second quarter, where, by halftime, he had tallied nine points, 13 rebounds, and six assists.

The Rockets' bench significantly contributed to their first-half success. Cam Whitmore, Aaron Holiday, and Amen Thompson collectively added 22 points, helping Houston to a 57-44 advantage at the break.

Top 5 moments from LA Clippers vs Houston Rockets

Here's a closer look at all the key moments of the marquee matchup:

#5 Cam Whitemore with the acrobatic lay-in

The 19-year-old rookie has been a revelation this season, posting an impressive average of 12.0 points per game. Following a defensive rebound by Alperen Sengun, Cam Whitemore made a break in transition, with Kawhi Leonard closing in on his right.

Demonstrating remarkable athleticism, the rookie executed a deft hop step and switched the ball to his other side, eluding the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

This maneuver allowed him to avoid Leonard's attempt to strip the ball and complete the play with a successful two-point finish.

#4 Fred VanVleet from 30-feet

In the second quarter, the Rockets firmly established their dominance, with Fred VanVleet looking to widen the gap. Jalen Green passed the ball to VanVleet at half-court, where he found himself confronted by center Ivica Zubac.

Zubac, expecting VanVleet to drive past him, was caught off guard when VanVleet launched a 30-foot shot, increasing the Rockets' lead to 20 points, hitting his second 3-pointer of the half.

#3 Paul George with immaculate dribbling and shooting

Paul George skillfully isolated the Rockets' top defender, Jabari Smith, beginning his move at the top of the key.

He initiated with a left-to-right crossover, forcing Smith to adjust his stance, which gave George the initial leverage he needed to target Smith's left side.

Then, with a swift behind-the-back dribble, George created enough separation to step back for a 15-foot jumper. The shot cut the lead to eight points in the third quarter.

#2 Cam Whitemore windmill

The Houston Rockets showcased their sixth-ranked defense when Fred VanVleet stripped the ball from Bones Hyland’s dribble.

Cam Whitemore quickly seized the loose ball, charging toward the Clippers' basket. After just three dribbles in transition, Whitemore soared for an emphatic windmill dunk, extending the Rockets' lead to nine points.

#1 Kawhi Leonard hits clutch and -1

In a pivotal moment, two-time finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, delivered under pressure following a significant defensive play.

He isolated Jabari Smith at the top of the key, executing two between-the-legs dribbles before crossing over from right to left.

Leonard then created space with a step-back move. Despite Smith making contact with Leonard's hand at the peak of his shot, Leonard managed to sink the ball. The successful shot, coupled with the ensuing free throw due to the foul, extended the Clippers' lead by five points.

The Clippers secured victory against the Houston Rockets on the road with a final score of 122-116. This win puts the Clippers ahead in the season series, leading 2-0.