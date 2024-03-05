LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 4, 2024

The LA Clippers took on the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time this season on Monday. LA hoped to extend its two-game winning run and snapped Milwaukee's streak of five straight victories. Despite playing on the road, the Clippers are favored to walk away with a win after Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out hours before tip-off.

Without "The Greek Freak," it was Damian Lillard who came out hot for the Bucks. He had 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting, including 3-for-4 from deep in the first quarter. No other player from Milwaukee had more than three points after 12 minutes.

James Harden paced the Clippers early on with 11 points, while Paul George added eight. LA's advantage inside the paint promptly manifested when they outscored Milwaukee 10-2. Antetokounmpo's absence had already been felt by the home team. LA took a 35-25 lead to end the first quarter.

Paul George carried his form into the second period. He took over from Harden as the team's leading scorer. "PG13" had 15 points in 16 minutes.

Lillard slowed down a bit, but Pat Connaughton caught fire, dumping 10 second-quarter points. Patrick Beverley also made his presence felt on offense for the Milwaukee Bucks with nine. The home team is going toe-to-toe with the loaded visitors even without Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee won the quarter 23-20, but the LA Clippers had a 55-48 advantage leading into the halftime break.

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks game player stats and box scores

LA Clippers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Paul George 15 2 0 1 0 1 Kawhi Leonard 7 2 3 3 0 0 Ivica Zubac 4 6 1 0 0 0 James Harden 13 1 5 1 1 2 Terance Mann 2 2 1 0 0 1 Daniel Theis 5 3 0 0 0 0 Bones Hyland 5 1 0 0 0 1 Amir Coffey 2 1 0 0 0 0 Norman Powell 2 1 3 2 0 1

Milwaukee Bucks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jae Crowder 3 1 1 0 0 1 Brook Lopez 3 3 2 0 1 0 Patrick Beverley 9 6 1 3 1 2 Damian Lillard 19 3 1 0 0 2 Malik Beasley 0 2 2 1 0 0 Danilo Gallinari 0 0 1 0 0 1 Bobby Portis 10 4 0 0 0 0 Pat Connaughton 4 0 0 0 0 0 AJ Green 0 0 0 0 0 1