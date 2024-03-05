LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 4, 2024

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 05, 2024 02:15 GMT
Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Clippers
The LA Clippers took on the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time this season on Monday. LA hoped to extend its two-game winning run and snapped Milwaukee's streak of five straight victories. Despite playing on the road, the Clippers are favored to walk away with a win after Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out hours before tip-off.

Without "The Greek Freak," it was Damian Lillard who came out hot for the Bucks. He had 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting, including 3-for-4 from deep in the first quarter. No other player from Milwaukee had more than three points after 12 minutes.

James Harden paced the Clippers early on with 11 points, while Paul George added eight. LA's advantage inside the paint promptly manifested when they outscored Milwaukee 10-2. Antetokounmpo's absence had already been felt by the home team. LA took a 35-25 lead to end the first quarter.

Paul George carried his form into the second period. He took over from Harden as the team's leading scorer. "PG13" had 15 points in 16 minutes.

Lillard slowed down a bit, but Pat Connaughton caught fire, dumping 10 second-quarter points. Patrick Beverley also made his presence felt on offense for the Milwaukee Bucks with nine. The home team is going toe-to-toe with the loaded visitors even without Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee won the quarter 23-20, but the LA Clippers had a 55-48 advantage leading into the halftime break.

LA Clippers game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Paul George1520101
Kawhi Leonard723300
Ivica Zubac461000
James Harden1315112
Terance Mann221001
Daniel Theis530000
Bones Hyland510001
Amir Coffey210000
Norman Powell213201

Milwaukee Bucks game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jae Crowder311001
Brook Lopez332010
Patrick Beverley961312
Damian Lillard1931002
Malik Beasley022100
Danilo Gallinari001001
Bobby Portis1040000
Pat Connaughton400000
AJ Green000001

