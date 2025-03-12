  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 11 | 2024-25 NBA Season 

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 11 | 2024-25 NBA Season 

By Mike Murillo
Modified Mar 12, 2025 01:53 GMT
LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 11 | 2024-25 NBA Season -- Photo by GETTY
LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 11 | 2024-25 NBA Season -- Photo by GETTY

The Los Angeles Clippers visited the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday looking to even their season series at a game apiece. They found the going tough early on as the home team held the fort at the halftime break, leading, 61-51.

Ad

Kawhi Leonard and James Harden led the way early for the visiting Clippers, finishing with 15 and 12 points, respectively. James also added seven assists.

For the Pelicans, it was their backcourt duo of Bruce Brown and CJ McCollum who top-scored with 10 points apiece.

New Orleans won the first encounter on Dec. 30 at Smoothie King Center, 116-113.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 11 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Clippers

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayersPTSREBAST
Kawhi Leonard1553
Nicolas Batum520
Ivica Zubac652
Kris Dunn212
James Harden1237
Ad

Pelicans

PlayersPTSREBAST
Trey Murphy III643
Zion Williamsson633
Yves Missi630
Bruce Brown1044
CJ McCollum1002

This piece is to be updated upon the conclusion of the game.

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी