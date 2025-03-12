The Los Angeles Clippers visited the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday looking to even their season series at a game apiece. They found the going tough early on as the home team held the fort at the halftime break, leading, 61-51.

Kawhi Leonard and James Harden led the way early for the visiting Clippers, finishing with 15 and 12 points, respectively. James also added seven assists.

For the Pelicans, it was their backcourt duo of Bruce Brown and CJ McCollum who top-scored with 10 points apiece.

New Orleans won the first encounter on Dec. 30 at Smoothie King Center, 116-113.

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 11 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Clippers

Players PTS REB AST Kawhi Leonard 15 5 3 Nicolas Batum 5 2 0 Ivica Zubac 6 5 2 Kris Dunn 2 1 2 James Harden 12 3 7

Pelicans

Players PTS REB AST Trey Murphy III 6 4 3 Zion Williamsson 6 3 3 Yves Missi 6 3 0 Bruce Brown 10 4 4 CJ McCollum 10 0 2

