LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 11, 2024

It took a late fourth quarter surge for the LA Clippers to overcome the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in December, defeating their Western Conference rivals 116-113. On Tuesday, the two teams will meet again in what is expected to be another closely contested battle.

Three consecutive wins means the Clippers are back in the running for an automatic playoff spot with Tyronn Lue's team now trailing the sixth-place Golden State Warriors by just 1.5 games.

The Pelicans have had a dismal 2024-25 campaign, winning just 17 of their 65 regular season games. However, some strong outings from Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III have left the fanbase with some optimism and hope for the future.

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Betting Tips

Tuesday's matchup between the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans will take place at the Smoothie King Center. The game is set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m. PST).

The game will be available to watch locally on Gulf Coast Sports and KTLA. Fans looking to stream the action will be able to do so on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Moneyline: Clippers (-270) , Pelicans (+220)

Spread: Clippers -6.5 (-110), Pelicans +6.5 (-110)

Total (Over/Under): Over 223.5 (-115), Under 223.5 (-105)

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing.

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi at Smoothie King Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

A three-game homestand saw the LA Clippers work their way back into contention for a top six finish. With just 18 games remaining in their season, they remain on the heels of the Warriors and Houston Rockets for an automatic playoff spot.

Los Angeles has a 35-29 record and is currently eighth in the Western Conference standings. They have a 4-6 record in their last 10 games and a 21-21 record versus opponents in their conference.

The Clippers have been particularly strong at home, winning 22 of their 32 games at the Intuit Dome. On the road, however, Lue's team has struggled, pulling off just 13 road wins in 32 games.

The nagging injuries to superstar forward Kawhi Leonard have definitely had an effect on the organization. The six-time All-Star has been dealing with a knee issue since the offseason, which even forced him to miss the 2024 Olympic Games. Leonard has featured in 22 games so far, and played 40 minutes against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Norman Powell, who leads the team in scoring with 23.8 points per game, will miss out on Tuesday's game due to a right hamstring strain.

The New Orleans Pelicans come into Tuesday's game in 14th position in the conference with a 17-48 record. They have lost four straight and will be hoping a boisterous home crowd can help them stop their skid. Overall, the Pelicans have a 11-21 record at the Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans has struggled to string together wins this season with a leaky defense costing them. The Pelicans have failed to contain their opponents, allowing 119.1 ppg, the second highest figure in the West.

Head coach Willie Green has had to deal with a long list of injury problems throughout the course of the season. Zion Williamson, the first overall pick in the 2019 draft, has played just 26 games. He is averaging 28.4 minutes per game, a significant drop off from the 33.0 mpg average in the 2022-23 season and the 31.5 he played in 2023-24.

When healthy, Williamson has proven that he can still put up big numbers. The 6-foot-6 power forward leads the lineup with 24.5 ppg and ranked second with 7.2 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans will also be without Kelly Olynyk, Brandon Boston, Herbert Jones and Dejounte Murray. Jose Alvarado is listed as a game-time decision.

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans betting tips

This Clippers team has been constructed on a solid defense. Over their three game win streak, Los Angeles had held teams to just 106.6 ppg. Ivica Zubac has been the pillar at the center of their defense, averaging 12.5 rebounds and 1.1 block.

Zubac's rebound total is set at 12.5. The big man has finished with 14 rebounds in each of his last two games, so should be able to go over that total.

Trey Murphy III is coming off a strong display against the Memphis Grizziles where he finished with 27 points, five rebounds and two assists. He has averaging 22 points over his last three games. The forward's point total is set at 21.5, which seems high. With Williamson set to return to the lineup, Murphy will likely finish with less than 22 points.

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

A home court advantage with definitely favor the New Orleans Pelicans, but the LA Clippers have so much more to play for in this game. With the race for the playoff heating up in the West, expect the Clippers to take this game, and win it by more than six points.

