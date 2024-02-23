LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 22, 2024

The LA Clippers took on the OKC Thunder for the third and final time this season on Thursday. With the series tied at 1-1, both will be looking to win the head-to-head battle and gain a decisive advantage in playoff positioning. LA, which struggled in their last four games, will be hoping to get out of a mini-funk to beat the home team.
The Clippers kept the game close right from the start behind balanced scoring from their star-studded roster. Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac provided the points. Paul George hasn’t lit up the scoreboard but he has been important with his playmaking and defense.
Meanwhile, the Thunder have leaned on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren for the scoring burden. Both were already in double figures before the halfway mark of the second quarter.
"SGA" paced all scorers with 19 first-half points to tow the Thunder to a 61-59 halftime lead. Kawhi Leonard's late scoring binge earned him 12 points to back up Powell's 14 and lead the Clippers.