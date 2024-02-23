  • home icon
  • LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 22, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 23, 2024 02:10 GMT
Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Clippers
The LA Clippers took on the OKC Thunder for the third and final time this season on Thursday. With the series tied at 1-1, both will be looking to win the head-to-head battle and gain a decisive advantage in playoff positioning. LA, which struggled in their last four games, will be hoping to get out of a mini-funk to beat the home team.

The Clippers kept the game close right from the start behind balanced scoring from their star-studded roster. Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac provided the points. Paul George hasn’t lit up the scoreboard but he has been important with his playmaking and defense.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have leaned on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren for the scoring burden. Both were already in double figures before the halfway mark of the second quarter.

"SGA" paced all scorers with 19 first-half points to tow the Thunder to a 61-59 halftime lead. Kawhi Leonard's late scoring binge earned him 12 points to back up Powell's 14 and lead the Clippers.

LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder game player stats and box scores

LA Clippers first-half game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT +/-
Paul George752100
Kawhi Leonard1212002
Ivica Zubac630001
James Harden971002
Terance Mann354000
Mason Plumlee021000
Russell Westbrook203101
Amir Coffey603100
Norman Powell1410002

OKC Thunder first-half game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Chet Holmgren1142022
Jalen Williams622100
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander1925111
Joshua Giddey421002
Lu Dort801100
Gordon Hayward020000
Kenrich Williams440000
Isaiah Joe010001
Aaron Wiggins620100
Cason Wallace311100

