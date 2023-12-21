LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder starting lineups for Dec. 21, 2023

The LA Clippers are traveling to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder in an NBA regular season game on Thursday night. The Clippers are now on a nine-game winning streak after stunning the Dallas Mavericks, despite the absence of star swingman Paul George due to an illness, and now they battle another vastly improved squad in the OKC Thunder.

LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder: Injuries

LA Clippers injuries for Dec. 21, 2023

The Clippers have yet to issue their latest injury as of posting but take note that George decided to take Wednesday night off due to his illness.

Bones Hyland also sat out the Clippers-Mavericks game due to his right knee soreness, although he suited up.

A late entry in the Clippers' injury report against the Dallas Mavericks was Norman Powell, who came in sick on Wednesday night.

However, Powell had himself another impressive outing, going 7-for-10 from the field for 21 points with three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Moussa Diabate is out indefinitely due to a hip injury. At the same time, Mason Plumlee will still sit out some more games until January due to a right MCL sprain, although Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reported that he is now doing some jogging.

OKC Thunder Injuries for Dec. 20, 2023

The ever-youthful OKC Thunder squad will play host to the LA Clippers in full force as there is no one in their injury report as of posting.

LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder: Starting lineups

LA Clippers starting lineup for Dec. 21, 2023

The Clippers opted to start the game with Amir Coffey in place of Paul George, and he did just fine with 12 points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal.

Although George could be reactivated for Thursday night in Oklahoma City, it might not be surprising if the Clippers give him another day to recover from his illness and have Coffey start again.

Kawhi Leonard, who exploded for 30 points with 10 rebounds against the Mavericks, Terance Mann, James Harden and Ivica Zubac are expected to start too for the LA Clippers.

OKC Thunder starting lineup for Dec. 21, 2023

On the other hand, the Thunder might stick to their current starting five of Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – who dropped 30 in their last game – and Josh Giddey.

LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder: Key matchups

The scoring showdown between James Harden and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should be a must-watch in this game.

Although Harden was kind of conservative in Dallas with only 17 points for the Clippers against the Mavericks but also had five rebounds and 11 assists, expect him to put up another offensive barrage especially if George fails to get clearance to return.

Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander put up 30 points with the Thunder in their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies alongside nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals.