LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 27, 2024

The LA Clippers rolled into Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday looking to avenge a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers three nights ago. This was a highly-anticipated rematch particularly since it's happening in Philly where current Clippers star James Harden used to play before. A win by the visitors would get them their revenge and allow "The Beard" some measure of satisfaction.

Like in the first encounter, Philadelphia opened the game hot. This time, the 76ers build a 30-18 cushion after 12 minutes of action. Tyrese Maxey and Buddy Hield combined to push the home team to the early lead.

The second quarter continued to follow the same script as the previous meeting. LA responded with improved sense of urgency and hustle to cut to win the quarter 28-20. Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden made their presence felt.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Still, Philadelphia led 50-46 leading into the halftime break.

Expand Tweet

The third quarter was an old-fashioned slugfest between the LA Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers. Both sides traded mini-runs and gave the fans the end-to-end action they anticipated. Unsurprisingly, "The Beard" was booed with even more vehemence in the said period.

The 76ers managed to keep a 79-75 edge with a full quarter left to play. Mo Bamba has been quite the surprise in the game with his scoring, rebounding and activity. Tyrese Maxey could end up with a triple-double with his all-around impact.

The Philadelphia 76ers tried to put more distance between themselves and the LA Clippers in the final frame but failed. Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell stubbornly kept the visitors in the game.

The last three minutes were an instant as both teams traded one crucial basket after another. Buddy Hield sunk a big-time 3-pointer but the Clippers responded with another Leonard classic.

Expand Tweet

"The Claw" conducted a masterpiece in clutch play on offense and mind-boggling defensive chops. He scored when badly needed and made back-to-back defensive stops to drag the LA Clippers to a nail-biting 108-107 win.

LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers game player stats and box scores

LA Clippers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Paul George 22 10 4 1 1 2 7-18 5-8 3-3 +3 Kawhi Leonard 17 9 3 2 1 1 7-19 0-3 3-4 +5 Ivica Zubac 11 4 0 1 1 0 5-7 0-0 1-1 -4 James Harden 16 5 14 2 1 1 6-15 3-9 1-2 0 Tre Mann 14 7 0 0 0 1 5-10 2-7 2-2 -5 P.J. Tucker 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -2 Mason Plumlee 1 3 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 +3 Russell Westbrook 6 2 2 0 0 1 2-8 0-1 2-2 -6 Amir Coffey 10 0 3 1 0 0 3-5 3-5 1-2 +6 Norman Powell 11 3 2 1 0 0 5-7 1-2 0-2 +2 Daniel Theis DNP - - - - - - - - - Bones Hyland DNP - - - - - - - - - Brandon Boston Jr. DNP - - - - - - - - - Xavier Moon DNP - - - - - - - - -

Philadelphia 76ers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Tobias Harris 14 7 2 0 2 2 5-9 2-3 2-2 +2 Mo Bamba 12 11 0 0 2 1 5-8 0-1 2-2 +2 Kyle Lowry 7 0 1 1 0 2 2-4 2-4 1-2 +3 Tyrese Maxey 26 7 8 1 2 2 9-20 3-8 5-6 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. 17 11 2 1 0 3 6-17 0-3 5-5 -4 Nic Batum 9 4 3 0 1 1 3-6 3-6 0-0 -7 Paul Reed 5 7 0 0 3 0 2-4 0-0 1-2 +3 Cam Payne 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 -2 Buddy Hield 17 3 1 0 1 1 7-11 3-7 0-0 -1 D.J. Wilson DNP - - - - - - - - - KJ Martin DNP - - - - - - - - - Ricky Council IV DNP - - - - - - - - -

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey 3-pointers tonight

Kawhi Leonard was unquestionably the most impactful player on both sides of the ball, especially under the three-minute mark of the game. However, he missed all of his attempts from long range.

James Harden and Paul George carried the cudgels from deep for LA, combining to hit 8-for-17 tonight.

Tyrese Maxey had a solid 3-for-8 outing from rainbow distance in the Philadelphia 76ers' heartbreaking loss to the Clippers.