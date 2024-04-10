LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 9, 2024

The LA Clippers visited the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix for their scheduled first back-to-back set, marking their third season encounter.

The Clippers were without their two superstars, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. The latter was a late addition to the injury report with a foot contusion and was subsequently ruled out, while Kawhi missed his fifth straight with an ailing knee injury.

Meanwhile, the Suns trio entered the game in good health. They were eager to bounce back from a challenging 113-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday and regain momentum following the end of their three-game winning streak.

However, Tuesday night at the Footprint Center brought back memories of the intense Game 7 clash during the 2022 Western Conference semifinals against the Mavericks. The Suns faced a significant challenge, as they found themselves trailing 66-33 against the Clippers in the first half, in a thorough dismantling.

From the opening whistle, the Suns never led, struggling against a Clippers team without Harden and Leonard. LA set the tone with a dominant 17-2 run to initiate the game.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker began with 0-of-5 shooting, which added to Phoenix's challenging start, resulting in a mere 10 points in the first quarter compared to the Clippers' 37.

By halftime, the Suns' 'Big Three' had collectively only made 4-of-25 attempts from the field, committing five turnovers.

Facing difficulties from beyond the arc, the Phoenix Suns only connected on one 3-pointer, concluding the half with a disappointing 1-of-9 shooting performance. In stark contrast, the Clippers excelled from long range, shooting an impressive 9-of-15.

The Clippers' lead at one juncture ballooned to a remarkable 37 points, eliciting boos from the home crowd at the Suns' arena. Without Jusuf Nurkic, the Suns found themselves overpowered on the boards, conceding a significant 36-16 deficit in the rebound battle.

The LA Clippers held the lead throughout, eventually winning 105-92. The two teams will play each other on Wednesday for the second set and final regular-season matchup of the season.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Game Player Stats and Box Scores

LA Clippers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TOV FG 3-PT FT +/- Russell westbrook 16 15 15 2 0 5 7-17 2-4 0-0 +17 Paul George 23 7 5 1 1 6 7-15 3-5 6-6 +12 Terance Mann 17 10 1 0 0 2 8-10 1-1 0-0 +7 Norman Powell 10 5 1 0 0 1 4-12 2-4 0-0 +25 Ivica Zubac 17 13 2 0 2 3 8-13 0-0 1-1 +17 Amir Coffey 13 4 2 2 0 0 4-11 3-8 2-2 -4 Bones Hyland 7 9 2 0 0 0 3-9 1-4 0-0 -10 Mason Plumlee 2 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 +7 Brandon Boston Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Xavier Moon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Kobe Brown 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 P.J. Tucker DNP Daniel Theis DNP

Phoenix Suns game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TOV FG 3-PT FT + / - Kevin Durant 21 2 2 2 0 1 8-22 2-5 3-5 -14 Devin Booker 12 3 5 2 0 3 1-11 0-4 10-11 -7 Bradley Beal 19 7 3 1 5 2 6-13 1-2 6-6 -11 Grayson Allen 9 6 2 3 0 0 3-13 0-8 3-4 -2 Drew Eubanks 6 5 1 1 0 0 3-6 0-0 0-0 -20 Royce O'Neale 10 11 4 2 1 0 3-10 2-7 2-2 +8 Eric Gordon 11 0 0 4 1 2 4-9 3-8 0-0 -4 Thaddes Young 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -10 Bol Bol 2 2 0 1 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 -13 Nassir Little 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 +2 Isaiah Thomas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 +2 Josh Okogie 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +2 Ish Wainright 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +2 Udoka Azubuike DNP David Roddy DNP