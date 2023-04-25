LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - April 25th, 2023 | Game 5, 2023

Russell Westbrook had another gutsy performance in Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns but couldn’t carry the shorthanded LA Clippers to the win. “Russ” dropped 14 of his 37 points in the final period but just couldn’t get enough help from his teammates.

The Phoenix Suns’ trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined for 80 points, 24 rebounds and 22 assists. Phoenix’s win brought them on the verge of punching a ticket to the semifinal round of the playoffs.

Guru @DrGuru_ Win or lose, Russell Westbrook has been incredible this series. Win or lose, Russell Westbrook has been incredible this series. https://t.co/r3GXKSeMmp

The Suns could do it on their home floor on Tuesday night after winning back-to-back games in Los Angeles against the undermanned LA Clippers. Kawhi Leonard hasn’t played since Game 2 due to a sprained right knee. Paul George has not seen action since acquiring the same injury as Leonard’s on March 21 against the OKC Thunder.

Still, without Leonard and George, the Clippers were never out of the game until the final seconds. Westbrook scored nine straight points in the fourth quarter to cut the gap to two points on two occasions.

Chris Paul countered with 14 points of his own to match Westbrook’s crucial fourth-quarter play.

The LA Clippers will again be facing an uphill battle in Game 5 as Kawhi Leonard has again been ruled out.

Where to watch

Game 5 of the first-round series between the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns will start at 10:00 PM ET. TNT will feature the game on national TV while Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports South Carolina and ClipperVision will handle local coverage.

The game can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass

Game preview

The LA Clippers behind Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell and the rest of the team can’t be praised high enough for their gutsy stand. Without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, they just don’t stand a chance against the loaded Phoenix Suns.

With Leonard and Westbrook leading the charge in the first two games of the series, the Clippers were able to get away with a split. Once “The Claw’s” sprained right knee got worse, he took LA’s chances of winning away with him.

The Clippers have nothing to lose. They will play loose and put everything on the line as they only have a puncher’s chance of winning Game 5.

ESPN @espn Breaking: Kawhi Leonard is listed as out for Game 5 vs. the Suns. Breaking: Kawhi Leonard is listed as out for Game 5 vs. the Suns. https://t.co/smx7sjbv3h

The Suns, though, don’t want to prolong the series. Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker have had various injuries this season. The quicker they end the series, the better it is for their veterans.

The LA Clippers put up a gutsy and gritty fight but the Phoenix Suns, the clearly superior team, will move on to the next round after Game 5.

Game prediction

Spread: Suns (-12.5)

Total (O/U): 223.5

Moneyline: Clippers (+587) vs. Suns (-900)

Unless the Phoenix Suns suffer a colossal breakdown in front of their legions of fans in Arizona, the LA Clippers should end after Game 5. Despite Russell Westbrook's never-say-die spirit, the absence of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is just too much to overcome.

Phoenix Suns 125, LA Clippers, 110

