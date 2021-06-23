LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns: Who won the NBA game last night, match summary, and more | June 22nd, 2021

The Phoenix Suns defeated the LA Clippers 104-103 in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena, courtesy of a thrilling Deandre Ayton dunk with 0.7 seconds remaining. Ayton received a pinpoint pass on an inbound play by Jae Crowder as the Suns escaped with a heart-thumping win against the Clippers.

This is the third time that the LA Clippers are starting a 2021 NBA Playoffs series with two losses.

Game 1 star Devin Booker struggled from the field, making just five of his 16 field-goal attempts. He still finished with 20 points, including two points on a clutch jumper with 27.0 seconds remaining to give the Phoenix Suns a 102-101 lead.

Paul George led the LA Clippers with 26 points, six rebounds and six assists but missed crucial free throws down the stretch.

LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns in a tight game to start

Cameron Payne #15 drives to the basket ahead of Paul George #13

LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue started Patrick Beverley in place of Terrance Mann to guard Devin Booker. The Clippers started the game on a 6-0 run, with the Phoenix Suns taking more than three minutes before scoring their first basket.

Booker and Jae Crowder picked up two quick fouls, while Beverley also picked up two personal fouls in the first quarter. The game was close, with George and Booker both having problems putting the ball in the hole.

Devin Booker picks up his second foul on an offensive foul. Suns fans might storm the court, they're REALLY upset pic.twitter.com/glxI7tyvv5 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 23, 2021

The first quarter ended with the Phoenix Suns up 25-22 over the LA Clippers. Suns center Deandre Ayton was outstanding with 12 points during the period.

The reserves then took charge. Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins contributed for the Clippers, while Dario Saric and Cameron Payne gave the Suns a boost off the bench.

Saric gave his team a seven-point lead with a three-pointer with 6:01 to go in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Payne was outstanding as he scored nine points in the second quarter alone.

However, the LA Clippers would come storming back to cut the lead down to one thanks to Reggie Jackson, who led them to a 13-7 run to close the half.

Jackson and Payne took charge of the scoring for their teams, with 11 and 16 points at the half, respectively.

LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns exchange leads in exciting finish

Patrick Beverley #21 is injured on a play

The LA Clippers executed a dribble handoff between George and Ivica Zubac. It ended with a lob pass to the latter to tie the game at 53-all.

Clippers giving the Suns a taste of their own medicine. Dribble handoff for Paul George, Beverley pops to the wing, corner is empty. Ayton in a drop, trying to stunt as PG comes off. Opens up the lob for Zubac. pic.twitter.com/IQMbdqWiAA — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) June 23, 2021

Payne continued his torrid scoring attack in the second half with a scoop shot against George, energizing both his teammates and the crowd. The Phoenix Suns went 59-54 up with 7:44 left in the third quarter.

There was an ugly incident when Beverley accidentally headbutted Devin Booker with 3:22 remaining in the third quarter, causing both players to bleed from the brow area. They headed to their respective locker rooms for treatment.

We've got a timeout for "infection control" which means that Booker's nose/face might be bleeding (everybody watching on TV can probably tell better than me) #Suns — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) June 23, 2021

Booker returned to the court to start the fourth quarter. He didn’t make a field goal at first but scored on five free-throw attempts.

The score was 93-90, with the Phoenix Suns ahead at the 5:39 mark, setting up a tense last few minutes.

Almost three minutes would pass before someone would score for either team. Mikal Bridges broke the drought for both teams with a three-pointer before George answered with a three of his own.

"Suns in 4" chants broke out after the Phoenix Suns took a 100-95 lead with 1:31 to remaining in the quarter. However, Devin Booker was called for a fifth personal foul, and George cut the Phoenix Suns’ lead to just one with two free throws and only 56.7 seconds left.

The LA Clippers fought their way back with a layup from George. That gave them a 101-100 lead with 30.9 seconds remaining. Booker responded with a jumper at the foul line as the Phoenix Suns retook the lead. However, George once again answered with his own jumper from almost the same area.

PAUL GEORGE ANSWERS FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/WYftWGVgSs — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 23, 2021

With the game on the line, Paul George missed two free throws at the 7.8-second mark to leave the door open for the Phoenix Suns to win. The LA Clippers still led 103-102, but it was a shaky one.

Deandre Ayton later received a lob pass on an inbound pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left. However, there was not enough time for a final shot as the Clippers absorbed a disheartening defeat.

DEANDRE AYTON FOR THE WIN 😱



UNBELIEVABLE GAME WINNER!! pic.twitter.com/tcHwtzUcty — ESPN (@espn) June 23, 2021

Final Score: LA Clippers 103-104 Phoenix Suns

LA Clippers’ Top Performers

Paul George 6p, 6r, 6a, 10-of-23 FG

6p, 6r, 6a, 10-of-23 FG Reggie Jackson 9p, 5r, 3a

9p, 5r, 3a Ivica Zubac 14p,11r

Phoenix Suns' Top Performers

Cameron Payne 29p, 9a, 2s, 2b

29p, 9a, 2s, 2b Deandre Ayton 24p, 14r, 12-of-15 FG

24p, 14r, 12-of-15 FG Devin Booker 20p, 4r, 5a, 5-of-2 FG

