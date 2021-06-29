LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns: Who won the NBA game last night, match summary, and more | June 28th, 2021

The LA Clippers were on the brink of elimination from the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but they dominated the Phoenix Suns 116-102 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Paul George led the charge with a playoff career-high 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Clippers, who led most of the way on Monday.

Aside from George, Reggie Jackson was the game’s clutch performer when he put the Phoenix Suns away for good with a string of baskets midway through the fourth quarter. He finished with 23 points, including 12 on 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Phoenix Suns remain ahead in the series 3-2 but they will have to return to Los Angeles to try and close out the series in enemy territory.

Reggie Jackson came up big for the Clips.

Even without Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac, who was a late scratch for the game due to an MCL injury, the LA Clippers played the aggressors throughout the game. Their defense held the Phoenix Suns to just 45.2 percent shooting from the field and a measly 34.6 percent from three-point territory.

The LA Clippers opened the game with a flurry of baskets

The Clippers huddle up.

LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue went small ball on the Phoenix Suns in Zubac’s absence, starting Terance Mann and letting Marcus Morris Sr. play center. They made the first shot of the game and never let up, taking an 18-5 lead on a jump shot from the red-hot Marcus Morris Sr.

The Phoenix Suns were able to get Devin Booker going with a couple of threes and jumpers to ignite the crowd. But after the Suns rallied to cut the lead down to just four points, 25-21, the LA Clippers went on an 11-5 run capped by Jackson’s layup at the buzzer to give them a 36-26 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Morris was scorching hot to start the game, making his first six attempts on the floor before missing a 3-pointer with 3:50 remaining in the first quarter. He had 13 points to lead his team while Jackson was close behind with 12.

What’s evident for the LA Clippers was their work in the painted area, taking the ball the hole repeatedly and making the Phoenix Suns pay for allowing them access.

DeMarcus Cousins came off the bench to be a spark plug for the visitors. In one defensive possession, he stole the ball from Paul and made a coast-to-coast layup.

Boogie with the steal and goes coast to coast! 😯



🎥: @espn

pic.twitter.com/JBhqmfgvzR — USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) June 29, 2021

The veteran center scored eight points off the bench in the first half. With the Phoenix Suns down 44-30, Cameron Payne’s floater started a 12-0 run and brought them to within two points.

George responded with a flurry of baskets that gave the Clippers a 10-point lead with 41.8 seconds to go in the half on free throws by Morris. The Suns cut the lead to seven on a well-executed play that ended with a buzzer-beating three from Booker.

The LA Clippers were ahead 59-52 at the half.

LA Clippers put the Phoenix Suns away with Paul George’s hot shooting

Devin Booker #1 goes up for a layup.

Less than four minutes into the third quarter, the Phoenix Suns were able to claw their way back to take a one-point lead, 62-61 on a jumper by Chris Paul.

But the LA Clippers were unfazed by the capacity crowd, which would get as loud as can be with every basket by the Suns. George took charge with a layup, a jumper, and three free-throws that put the Clips back on top by nine 71-62.

After Patrick Beverley was called for a flagrant 1 foul on Chris Paul, who was shooting a 3-pointer, Deandre Ayton scored in the paint on an alley-oop from the All-Star point guard to cut the lead to four again.

Patrick Beverley was given a flagrant 1 foul for the contact he made on Chris Paul's jumpshot.



Beverley appeared to imitate CP after he was called for the foul. pic.twitter.com/8UDFFbSiSv — ESPN (@espn) June 29, 2021

But Morris and George extended the margin to 12 points with consecutive baskets. The Phoenix Suns would threaten them again, but George kept pouring it on with timely buckets to keep their opponent from inching closer. By the time the smoke cleared to end the third quarter, George had erupted for 20 points in the period and the LA Clippers were ahead by double-digits, 91-78.

In the fourth quarter, Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams would try to contain George by inserting Torrey Craig. The Suns had one last run in them when Craig, Paul, Booker and Cameron Johnson brought them to within four points with 6:58 to go.

That’s when Jackson went to work with George. The 31-year-old Jackson swished home a 3-pointers and George contributed a two-point basket. Another three by Jackson plus a fast-break dunk seconds apart pushed the LA Clippers lead to 12, 108-96.

REGGIE JACKSON PUNCHES IT 💥 pic.twitter.com/LIFFgz7pGw — ESPN (@espn) June 29, 2021

George extended that further to 16 with two free throws and a jumper to make it 112-96 in favor of the LA Clippers with only 4:03 remaining. The Suns never threatened again after that.

Final Score: LA Clippers 116-102 Phoenix Suns

LA Clippers’ Top Performers

Paul George 41p, 13r, 6a, 3s, 15-of-20 FG

41p, 13r, 6a, 3s, 15-of-20 FG Reggie Jackson 23p, 5r, 3a, 4-of-7 3PT

23p, 5r, 3a, 4-of-7 3PT DeMarcus Cousins 15p, 7-of-12 FG

Phoenix Suns' Top Performers

Devin Booker 31p, 4r, 3a, 4-of-6 3PT

31p, 4r, 3a, 4-of-6 3PT Chris Paul 22p, 8a, 3r, 0-of-6 3PT

22p, 8a, 3r, 0-of-6 3PT Cameron Johnson 14p, 5-of-6 FG, 3-of-3 3PT

Also Read: What does NBA Draft lottery mean for Cleveland Cavaliers: Pick Projection, Analysis and More

Edited by Sai Krishna