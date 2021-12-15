LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers are back on the road to face the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at Vivint Arena. The Clippers are looking for their fifth win in a row, while the Jazz are on a seven-game winning streak. LA came off a victory against the Phoenix Suns and Utah demolished the Washington Wizards in their most recent win.

The Clippers won their fourth straight game last Monday against the Suns. Despite the absence of Paul George, the Clippers were able to defeat the second best team in the Western Conference with ease. Six Clippers scored in double figures, led by Marcus Morris Sr. with 24 points and 11 rebounds in the 111-95 win.

Meanwhile, the Jazz stayed hot with their seventh win in a row last Saturday. They defeated the Wizards on the road, with Donovan Mitchell scoring 28 points in a 123-98 victory. The Jazz will have a six-game homestand starting with Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The LA Clippers have five players on their injury report for the game against the Utah Jazz. Three players are listed as out, while the remaining two are listed as questionable. Four of the five players are dealing with injuries and only Serge Ibaka is out due to personal reasons.

Paul George and Nicolas Batum continue to be listed as questionable. George is still dealing with a right elbow sprain, while Batum has a sprained right ankle. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard is still recovering from offseason knee surgery to repair a partially torn ACL in his right knee and Jason Preston has a right foot injury.

Player Status Reason Nicolas Batum Questionable Right Ankle Sprain Paul George Questionable Right Elbow Sprain Serge Ibaka Out Personal Reasons Kawhi Leonard Out Right ACL Injury Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Jared Butler of the Utah Jazz.

The Utah Jazz have only two players listed as out for their Wednesday matchup with the LA Clippers. Udoka Azubuike and Jared Butler are both listed as out for the upcoming game. Azubuike has a sprained right ankle, while Butler is suffering from a sore right knee.

Player Status Reason Udoka Azubuike Out Right Ankle Sprain Jared Butler Out Right Knee Soreness

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz: Predicted Lineups

Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz.

LA Clippers

If Paul George and Nicolas Batum cannot play against the Utah Jazz, the LA Clippers are expected to stick with their starting five from the past few games. Reggie Jackson remains as the starting point guard, while Luke Kennard is the new shooting guard as Eric Bledsoe comes off the bench.

Terance Mann will be the starting forward in place of George, with Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac completing the lineup. With Serge Ibaka listed as out, Isaiah Hartenstein is expected to get some bump in minutes. The Clippers rotation also includes Brandon Boston Jr. and Justise Winslow.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have the most consistent starting lineup in the NBA. They will most likely use the same starting five for the game against the LA Clippers. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell are their backcourt pairing.

Rudy Gobert starts at center, while Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neal are interchangeable in both forward positions. Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles are the ultimate players off the bench, with Hassan Whiteside and Rudy Gay completing their rotation.

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz: Starting 5s

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Luke Kennard | Small Forward - Terance Mann | Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. | Center - Ivica Zubac

Utah Jazz

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neal | Center - Rudy Gobert

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra