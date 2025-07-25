La La Anthony, Candace Parker & more send love as Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe’s memory with precious picture of her daughter channeling Mamba mentality

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, honored the LA Lakers legend’s memory with a picture of their daughter, Capri. In the picture, Capri Bryant is seen holding a basketball in her right hand while wearing a cast on the other.Her picture is a direct recreation of one of Kobe Bryant’s most iconic photographs. During his rookie year, Bryant was recovering from a broken wrist, but still managed to get some shots up, practicing free throws with his non-dominant hand. He worked up a sweat while wearing a cast with teammates, spending the day working on left-handed drills.Now, pictures of him doing this are used as an example to showcase Kobe’s dedication to the game and his famous “Mamba Mentality.” Vanessa Bryant shared a picture of Capri recreating her father’s iconic moment on Instagram and wrote:“Like father, like daughter.💜Capri Kobe Bryant 💜#BabyMamba #KokoBean 💜💛🐍 #PurpleCast.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLa La Anthony, Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu reacted to Vanessa Bryant’s Instagram post by leaving loving messages in the comment section.“MAMBINA! 🔥♥️,” Parker wrote.“♥️♥️,” Anthony commented.“♥️,” wrote Ionescu.Two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer also left a comment under Bryant’s post:“♥️♥️.”Khloe Kardashian also reacted with a series of purple and gold hearts:“💜💛💜💛💜💛.”Candace Parker, La La Anthony and more send love to Bryant on Instagram.Vanessa Bryant posted a heartfelt tribute for Kobe Bryant on Father’s DayVanessa Bryant also remembered her late husband on Father’s Day in June. She shared a family picture of herself, Kobe and their daughters, Natalia, Gianna and Bianka. At the time, Bryant was pregnant with their fourth daughter, Capri.Bryant shared the picture on Instagram on Father’s Day and wrote a touching message for Kobe. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“Happy Father's Day @kobebryant 💕 You are so missed. We love you so much. #GirlDad 💕💕.”Five years after his death, Kobe Bryant’s family continues to honor his legacy. Earlier this year, his daughter, Natalia Bryant, paid tribute to the LA Lakers legend by wearing his Mamba symbol on her graduation sash.She graduated Cum Laude from USC's School of Cinematic Arts. Before passing away, Kobe Bryant won an Academy Award for his Oscar-winning short film, &quot;Dear Basketball.&quot; This made Bryant the first former professional athlete to win an Oscar.