Vanessa Bryant seemingly dismisses viral rumors claiming she’s pregnant

Vanessa Bryant, philanthropist and mother of four, has addressed recent viral rumors suggesting she is expecting another child. On June 1, 2025, she used her Instagram page to seemingly dismiss the rumors, posting a well-known Rihanna meme.

Though brief, her response sent a strong message amid growing online chatter, emphasizing her preference for privacy and shutting down baseless assumptions about her personal life.

Vanessa shared the response over her Instagram stories (Image via vanessabryant/Instagram)

“Me protecting my peace, not pregnant & having fun all summer.”

Recently, Vanessa Bryant spoke out against people posting false rumors about her pregnancy, which occurred nearly five years after her husband and basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, died. Reports suggest that the rumors of Vanessa being pregnant emerged on TikTok and Facebook because of shared pictures taken at a Lakers basketball game in May.

Some fans noticed she wore loose clothing or captured photos from specific angles, from which some assumed she was pregnant. The speculation intensified after some viral posts falsely claimed that Vanessa was seen with a mystery man, sparking not only rumors of pregnancy but also a new romantic relationship.

Even so, these supposed claims fail to have any solid foundation, and Vanessa Bryant herself has not said anything about them publicly, except for the Instagram meme.

Vanessa ended the Instagram response with a quote (Image via vanessabryant/Instagram)

“The only way to impress me, is by being a good person,” the quote read. “I don’t care what you have, what you wear, where you live, or what you drive. I just have deep respect for people with pure hearts and good intentions.”

Vanessa posted this quote on her Instagram story later that evening that further indicated her perspective.

A timeline of Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant’s relationship

Vanessa Bryant met Kobe Bryant in 1999 at a music video shoot, where she worked as a background dancer. In 2000, Kobe, then 20 years old, was quickly becoming a star player for the Los Angeles Lakers. Six months after their first meeting, the couple got engaged and married in a private ceremony in Dana Point, California, on April 18, 2001.

Kobe and Vanessa’s marriage lasted almost two decades and faced many challenges, including a 2003 serious misconduct allegation against Kobe that was eventually dismissed, and a 2011 divorce filing by Vanessa that was later withdrawn.

They are parents to four daughters: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri.

Sadly, Kobe, along with their second daughter, Gianna, passed away in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, along with seven more people. After this, Vanessa Bryant has grown to represent both courage and kindness, focusing on keeping alive their legacy by leading the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation and carrying out various other philanthropic efforts.

