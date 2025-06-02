Vanessa Bryant seemingly addresses social media rumors with "not pregnant" meme

Vanessa Bryant has been at the center of rumors after internet users speculated that she may be pregnant. However, these rumors have seemingly been addressed by Bryant herself in a series of memes on her Instagram stories on Sunday.

Bryant posted Rihanna memes with a background music of 2Pac's All Eyez On Me as an apparent response to her alleged pregnancy.

“Me protecting my peace, not pregnant, and having fun all summer,” she posted with a picture of Rihanna flipping off.

Vanessa Bryant's IG story

2Pac's track was a song that expressed the feeling of being watched constantly by the public's eye.

She also posted another Rihanna meme in her next IG story.

“I’m not mean. I’m just not the one,” she added.

Vanessa Bryant's story

Additionally, she shared a motivational quote about what impresses her in life.

“The only way to impress me, is by being a good person. I don’t care what you have, what you wear, where you live or what you drive. I just have deep respect for people with pure hearts and good intentions,” she posted.

Rumors emerged on social media as Vanessa was supposedly spotted with a bump on her belly. However, there were no indications that she was pregnant or having any romantic relationship at the moment.

Vanessa had four kids with the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, namely, Natalia, Bianka, Capri, and Gianna, who was with the LA Lakers superstar in the helicopter crash that killed them and seven others on board in 2020.

Since their death, Vanessa has been active in honoring the life of Bryant and their daughter with various basketball programs and initiatives in the LA area.

Bryant was known for being the face of the Lakers franchise for 20 years, winning five NBA championships and one NBA MVP award in his career.

Vanessa Bryant expresses enduring love for Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant was with Kobe since the early parts of his NBA career, staying with him throughout his 20-year journey with the Lakers.

As she witnessed Kobe’s basketball glory, Vanessa received his Basketball Hall of Fame induction in 2021, where she expressed her enduring love for the late basketball superstar.

“Dear Kobe, thank you for being the best husband and father you can possibly be…Thank you for loving me enough to last lifetimes, and every lifetime I choose you,” she said.

Even five years after his death, Kobe is still fondly remembered by basketball folks through his Mamba mentality and his exploits while playing in the NBA.

