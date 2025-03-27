La La Anthony drops 2-word reaction as Ciara teases new single ‘Ecstasy’

La La Anthony, ex-wife of former NBA scoring champion Carmelo Anthony, has a well-documented friendship with singer Ciara. When the platinum-selling artist released a teaser for her upcoming release, Anthony immediately showed her support.

On Tuesday, Ciara revealed that the title of her new single would be "Ecstasy" and that it would hit the airwaves on April 4.

Anthony posted a two-word message conveying her excitement:

"Can't wait," Anthony wrote along with fire emojis.

La La Anthony expresses her support for the upcoming single of her friend Ciara. Credit: Ciara/IG

Ciara, who is known for her hit singles "1, 2 Step," "Goodies," and "Level Up," has been friends with Anthony for quite some time. During her pregnancy in 2023, she posted a TikTok video in which she called the reality TV star her "bestie."

La La was married to Carmelo Anthony for 11 years, while Ciara tied the knot with NFL quarterback Russell Wilson in 2016.

La La Anthony reveals marriage advice that she received from Ciara

La La and Carmelo Anthony share a son named Kiyan, who was born in 2007 and is primed to have a bright career in his father's alma mater, Syracuse. La La and Carmelo filed for divorce in 2021, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Earlier this month, La La was asked by radio host Jazmyn Summers if she would consider getting married again. She revealed that Ciara had weighed in on this matter:

"You know, there was a time where I said no and then Ciara told me I got to stop saying that, so I'm not saying that. I'm not saying that anymore. I'm just gonna be open for whatever God has in store for me," La La told Summers. [Timestamp - 9:44]

