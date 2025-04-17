La La Anthony drops 2-word reaction to Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union's bikini photoshoot

Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, dropped some bikini pictures on her Instagram, eliciting reactions from many celebrities. One of the celebrities whose jaw dropped was La La Anthony, the ex-wife of Carmelo Anthony and one of Wade's real-life best friends.

In a post on her official Instagram account, Union shared several images of herself wearing a colorful two-piece, mainly orange. It had several orange-colored things such as a papaya fruit, a seahorse and a rising sun. It's still spring in California, but it seems like the actress is ready for the summer already.

"Since 1972," Union wrote.

Gabrielle Union was born on Oct. 29, 1972, in Omaha, Nebraska. She has been married to Dwyane Wade since 2014, and they have a daughter together named Kaavia James. She's also the stepmother to his three other children – Zaire, Zaya and Xavier.

Reacting to the photo dump, La La Anthony wrote:

"Just wow."

La La Anthony comments on Gabrielle Union's IG post. (Photo: @gabunion on IG)

La La Anthony and Gabrielle Union knew each other through their husbands. Dwyane Wade was part of the "Banana Boat Crew" along with LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul. La La was married to Carmelo from 2010 until their divorce in 2021.

They co-parent their son, Kiyan Anthony, who is a top high school prospect out of New York. Kiyan is set to play for his father's alma mater, Syracuse, next season in hopes of entering the NBA either in 2026 or 2027. He's currently listed as the possible 28th overall pick in 2027 on the NBA Draft Room.

La La Anthony and Gabrielle Union worked together in a couple of films

In addition to being partners of NBA legends, La La Anthony and Gabrielle Union are also Hollywood actresses. They have worked together on the set of a couple of movies. They had roles in "Think Like a Man Too" in 2014 and "The Perfect Find" in 2023.

Some of the stars in "Think Like a Man Too" include Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy, Regina Hall, Meagan Good and Taraji P. Henson. Anthony and Union had bigger roles on "The Perfect Find," with the latter serving as the lead actress and producer. Anthony, on the other hand, was a supporting character.

Union has a couple of upcoming film projects, called "The Casket Girls" with Philip Granger and "Forbidden Fruits" with Lola Tung, Lili Reinhart, Victoria Pedretti, Alexandra Shipp and Emma Chamberlain.

