La La Anthony pens heart-melting tribute to son Kiyan’s 17th birthday

La La Anthony takes pride in raising her son, Kiyan Anthony, with her ex-husband, Carmelo Anthony. On Kiyan's 17th birthday, she shared a heartfelt greeting on Instagram.

The post included a touching compilation video of Kiyan Anthony through the years, from being a child to throwing down lob dunks at the basketball court during practice runs.

La La Anthony talked about her son being protective over her dating life

In an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," La La Anthony opened up about her son being a protective individual when it comes to her dating life.

"He's protective," Anthony said. "He doesn't like it. He doesn't like it at all. So, I'm just like, 'You just want your mom to be alone like, forever?' He's like, 'Kind of.'

"But anytime his friends want to go out and do something, he's like, 'Alright Ma, see you later. I'm going here.' I'm like, 'You just leave me in a heartbeat, but you don't want me to have anybody.'"

Originally, La La Anthony filed for divorce from the New York Knicks legend back in June 2021, after 11 years of marriage. Two years after their split, Anthony feels ready to jump back into the dating scene, despite her son not being completely sold on it.

Interestingly, the 10-time NBA All-Star's ex-wife finds this dynamic with her son hilarious, as she sometimes hides phone call conversations and texts with the ones she goes out with.

At the same time, she makes sure that her son is knowledgeable on how to treat people he likes properly, especially when it comes to women he's dating or is about to.

La La Anthony talked about her son handling internet fame

In an interview with People's Hannah Sacks and Alex Cramer, La La Anthony shared how her son has been handling internet fame well, thanks to some useful advice from her.

"It makes me so proud," Anthony said. "Since I do know it, I'm able to kind of talk him through it, make sure he understands. And he's so calm and humble and just a really great kid."

The spotlight can be a lot to handle for some people, especially for young individuals such as Kiyan Anthony. La La also made sure that her son would be knowledgeable about canceling out the negativity directed at him on social media.

Fame can be a tough task to navigate through, but luckily for Kiyan, he has experienced parental figures to help him with it.