La La Anthony reacts to ex-husband Carmelo Anthony's iconic pic photoshopped with son Kiyan's college decision

La La Anthony reacted to her ex-husband, Carmelo Anthony's photoshopped picture featuring their son Kiyan Anthony's college decision on Friday. SportsCenter posted a photo on Instagram featuring a young Carmelo holding a newspaper cutting with the news of Kiyan committing to Syracuse.

Trending

Melo's ex and Kiyan's mother left her reaction to the picture in the post's comment section.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Wowwwwww🔥🔥🔥🔥," La La commented.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

La La Anthony reacts to a photoshopped picture of her ex. (Credits: @sportscenter/Instagram)

Carmelo Anthony went to Syracuse in the 2002-2003 season and helped the school get its first NCAA championship. He was the complete player on the team during his single collegiate basketball season. Melo led the Orangemen in scoring, rebounding, field goals made and free throws made by averaging 22.2 points and 10.0 rebounds.

Melo's coach at the time, Jim Boeheim, was all praise for him at the 2003-2004 Syracuse media day.

"He was, by far, the best player in college basketball. It wasn’t even close. Nobody was even close to him last year in college basketball. That’s the bottom line," Boeheim said.

Now, Carmelo Anthony's son is following in his father's footsteps as he committed to Syracuse on Friday as a top 40 recruit in the Class of 2025. Kiyan Anthony revealed his decision to join his father's alma mater on his father's podcast, "7PM in Brooklyn."

In an interview with ESPN, Kiyan Anthony revealed that his relationship with the staff influenced his decision to commit to the Orange.

"Ultimately, it came down to my relationship with the staff," Kiyan said. "From day one, when they started recruiting me, they made me feel like it was family.

"My dad's name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name, and I've already done that through my dedication in the offseason, with early-morning practices, playing at camps, playing on the circuit."

Expand Tweet

Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony reacts to her son Kiyan Anthony revealing he almost signed for USC

Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La Anthony, and son, Kiyan Anthony, appeared as guests on Friday's episode of the former NBA star's podcast "7PM in Brooklyn." During one segment, Kiyan revealed that he almost signed for USC because of the girls and basketball.

"I went USC visit last month, and I almost committed, like on the spot. I almost told the coach, I was coming," Kiyan said. "USC felt like a movie. There's girls and there's basketball."

Melo laughed at hearing his son's remarks, while Kiyan's mother was amazed.

"Girls!?" La La said.

Expand Tweet

Later on, Kiyan revealed that the dorms at USC were lavish, and Trojan coach Eric Musselman's record of getting players into the NBA also enticed him. However, he consulted and went with Syracuse as his final decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback