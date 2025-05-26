La La Anthony's unwavering fandom for Knicks shines as Karl-Anthony Towns & Co rise from dead in thrilling comeback

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks rose from a 20-point deficit in the first half to take their first win in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 on Sunday. The Knicks used a massive fourth-quarter storm to overcome the Pacers for the first time in the series, avoiding a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 hole.
One of the fans who celebrated the Knicks’ Game 3 win was La La Anthony, the ex-wife of former New York superstar Carmelo Anthony. La La posted a video on Instagram story of the Knicks’ logo being shown on a screen inside a club.
La La didn't specify where the video was recorded, but beats were heard in the venue as the crowd cheered for the Knicks in Game 3.
La La has been a part of the New York sports scene since her former husband's time with the Knicks, which lasted between 2010 and 2017. Anthony played 19 seasons in the NBA, retiring in 2022 with the LA Lakers.
Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks in the come-from-behind win in Game 3, dropping 20 points in the fourth quarter to steal a road win after losing the first two games in New York.
The Knicks outscored the Pacers, 36-20, in the final quarter to put away the Pacers, who had led by 20 points in the first half. New York will look for a repeat in Game 4 as it hopes to return to home court for Game 5 with a tied series.
Karl-Anthony Towns on Knicks' comeback win against the Pacers
Karl-Anthony Towns took the cudgels in the Game 3 win. For him, the deficit was a litmus test as the Knicks showed their grit to avoid going down 3-0.
“It’s a true test when you’re down 20-plus. … Tonight was the kind of night where he had to have that never-say-die attitude,” he said.
Towns also said that the team kept themselves in the reckoning before stepping on the gas pedal when it mattered the most.
“All of us are just trying to do whatever it takes to win, get ourselves back in the game. We wanted to put ourselves in a position to where at the end of the game we found ourselves with a chance of winning,” Towns added.
Game 4 will be on Tuesday in Indiana before the series returns to New York for the pivotal Game 5.
