LA Lakers Rumors Roundup: Dallas Mavericks a possible destination for Russell Westbrook, Lakers interested in 10x All-Star and more | 22nd July, 2022

The Dallas Mavericks could still go after the LA Lakers’ Russell Westbrook should a buyout agreement happen between the point guard and the front office. Dallas’ previous interest in the former MVP didn’t go too far when the Lakers weren’t adding a future first-round pick to any deal.

Several teams, including the LA Lakers, are looking to add free agent Carmelo Anthony to their rosters. The 10x All-Star had a decent season off the bench for the Hollywood squad last season and could once again be a solid contributor.

NBA expert Bill Simmons suggests that the Miami Heat will not close their doors in trading Jimmy Butler if Anthony Davis is available. AD’s injury history and often lack of determination to stay in shape could be the LA Lakers’ reason to trade the big man.

Russell Westbrook to the Dallas Mavericks remains a possibility

Russell Westbrook will have to settle for an off-the-bench role for the Dallas Mavericks, according to a report. [Photo: Los Angeles Times]

The Dallas Mavericks had fit concerns as nobody from Dallas would allow another ball-dominant player to take the reins of the offense off superstar Luka Doncic.

If things drastically change, like a buyout agreement between the Lakers and the former MVP, then Dallas could join the mix for Westbrook’s services.

Scoop B. Robinson had this to report:

“Russell Westbrook coming off the bench with the Dallas Mavs would make sense IF he were bought out by the Los Angeles Lakers. But it “would ultimately be Jason Kidd’s call” a highly-respected league fixture tells @BallySports by phone.”

A buyout seems to be the only remaining possible option for the Lakers to move “Brodie.” LA has been adamant about keeping their future first-round picks, which is what any team has been reported to ask for in a trade for Westbrook.

It also remains to be seen if Russell Westbrook will be open to the idea of becoming a part of the bench mob. He bristled at that thought in last season’s disastrous campaign with the LA Lakers. The embattled point guard even complained of back stiffness when he was on the bench for a considerable time.

The LA Lakers are still interested in bringing back Carmelo Anthony

The LA Lakers are looking to re-sign Carmelo Anthony. [Photo: Lakers Daily]

In several games last season, it felt like Carmelo Anthony was the second-best player for the LA Lakers after LeBron James. “Melo” played 69 games last season and averaged 13.3 points, hitting 37.5% of his three-point shots to go with 4.2 rebounds.

The 10x All-Star’s outside sniping was essential as several of the players around James weren’t as efficient. There were also stretches when he would play center when former head coach Frank Vogel went small ball.

Anthony’s leadership, versatility and outside shooting are ingredients the LA Lakers will need again next season.

Sportswriter and columnist Evan Massey had the scoop on the matter:

"Per source, the #Lakers have had productive talks towards bringing Carmelo Anthony back. However, there are still a couple of other teams in the mix.”

If the LA Lakers succeed in re-signing Anthony, he would be the first veteran acquisition of the Darvin Ham era. The team has made youth their priority with their most recent signings.

Miami Heat gets Anthony Davis for Jimmy Butler in a hypothetical trade by Bill Simmons

Anthony Davis and Jimmy Butler could swap places next season. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

The LA Lakers have reportedly made it clear that they are training Anthony Davis even for Kevin Durant. They look at AD as perhaps the biggest key to their goal of bouncing back from an embarrassing season.

However, things could change, and the purple and gold franchise could end up moving the 8x All-Star to the Miami Heat for “Jimmy Buckets.” Bill Simmons provides a hypothesis for such a deal:

“And if the Lakers called Miami up and said, ‘We’ll give you Anthony Davis for Jimmy Butler,’ Miami is either doing it or they’re having a seven-hour meeting before they decide not to do it. But I just think they would do it. If they can turn Jimmy Butler into Anthony Davis, I think they do it.”

As good as Anthony Davis is, he has not been around much over the past two years for the Lakers. He has played in only 76 games in two seasons. LA bounced off the first round of the playoffs and didn’t even make it there in AD’s two injury-riddled years.

Jimmy Butler hasn't really been an iron man, but he’s been available when needed. “Jimmy Buckets,” on an ailing knee, nearly pulled off the improbable in leading the Miami Heat past the Boston Celtics.

