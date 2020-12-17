The LA Lakers dominated the new-look Phoenix Suns in LeBron James’ and Anthony Davis’ NBA 2020-21 preseason debut.

The Lakers’ All-Star duo took matters into their own hands as the Chris Paul-led Suns tried hard to win the game.

LA Lakers featured LeBron James and Anthony Davis from the opening tip

We like what we see.



Bron and Brow back on the floor 💪 pic.twitter.com/dvWvSzFLg4 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 17, 2020

For the first time this NBA preseason, LeBron James and Anthony Davis suited up for the LA Lakers, with the Phoenix Suns as their opponent on Wednesday night.

The Suns led early as Chris Paul orchestrated his side’s offense to perfection. At the same time, James struggled early on as he tried to dust off the cobwebs from not playing in the first two preseason games.

However, the 4-time MVP found his groove as the match went along, taking the game over as he has been doing throughout his entire career. As a result, the Lakers caught up to the Suns in the first half.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to LeBron James' performance:

Bron fadeaway, Bron assist on a 3, Bron fadeaway…Lakers up 5 — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) December 17, 2020

LeBron hitting the relaxed turnarounds has to be annoying to the Suns, who are playing hard — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) December 17, 2020

LeBron's connection with Marc Gasol was apparent, and it was hilariously depicted in this timely gif image from a Twitter user:

"I know, right?" - LeBron to Marc Gasol pic.twitter.com/akE92vFygL — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the Suns’ broadcasting team was wary of Talen Horton-Tucker and was even possibly excited to see preseason star.

THT hype is so real the Suns broadcast is even showing replays — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) December 17, 2020

Lol these poor Suns commentators went all in on the “take advantage of the Lakers while they don’t care” angle and now don’t really know what to say while Phoenix is down — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) December 17, 2020

With a new backcourt partner, Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker struggled from the beginning, and so did the rest of his team.

Lakers have a really solid defensive unit rotation, just need my Suns to gel and find their groove. I'm glad this is just preseason so we can work out the kinks beforehand. — Jesus Alvarez Jr. (@jsus_jr) December 17, 2020

Anthony Davis was also a force in the middle as evidenced by his monster block on Paul. In response to the tweet featuring Davis’ swat, one Twitter user sarcastically referred to Paul as a former Laker.

If you can recall, the 6-foot-1 point guard nearly became a member of the LA Lakers back in 2011 but the trade was vetoed by the NBA citing “basketball reasons”.

AD was waiting for CP 😂🚫 pic.twitter.com/zuGjXX9YCb — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 17, 2020

Current Laker blocking a Former Laker — Doom CMYK (@Doom_CMYK) December 17, 2020

James and Davis were so good they gave the Lakers a substantial lead heading into halftime.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis propel the @Lakers to a halftime lead!



LBJ: 11 PTS

AD: 10 PTS, 4 REB#NBAPreseason on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/Yw1wEdcRkL — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2020

The 3rd Quarter belonged to the Phoenix Suns as LA Lakers rested LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The LA Lakers’ All-Star combo sat out the rest of the game, and the Suns promptly went to work, taking the lead in the third quarter.

6-foot-11 center DeAndre Ayton took matters into his own hands, leading the Suns in scoring as Phoenix went on a lengthy run to take a 14-point lead as the third quarter-buzzer sounded.

With LeBron and AD done for the night, PHX used a 16-7 run in the 3rd Q to tie the game at 60, pending 2 Schroder FT’s out of a time out. Matthews and Morris are in for the two All-Stars. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 17, 2020

CP3 and Book making it easy for Ayton 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UwLfCI8RIR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 17, 2020

Phoenix Suns v Washington Wizards

Ayton had 21 points at the end of three quarters but the Suns decided to rest their star knowing that this was just an exhibition game.

One fan wanted to temper the semi-trash talk coming from the Suns’ official Twitter account. But whoever was tweeting for the Suns wouldn’t let it go.

Don’t get to cocky til we beat them — 💫 J ☄️💫 ( 6-5 ) (@Devinbookerszn_) December 17, 2020

You don’t get it. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 17, 2020

As if on cue, the LA Lakers went on a run of their own, with Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker leading the way.

* @kylekuzma drilled his 3rd and 4th 3’s of the game on B2B trips, and Matthews added a triple to get LAL quickly within 2 points.



It’s the 2nd straight game for Kuz with 4 triples. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 17, 2020

THT is up to 14 points on 6 of 10 FG’s in his 19 minutes.



That trails only Kuz, who’s impressed again here in the preseason with 24 points on 8 of 15 FG’s with 4 triples. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 17, 2020

Heading into the final minutes of the game, the LA Lakers were still ahead of the Phoenix Suns.

Lakers returning the favor in the 4th…31-15 this quarter and we’re up 2 with three minutes left — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) December 17, 2020

LAL have outscored PHX 38-18 in this 4th Q, after being outscored by 23 in the 3rd Q. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 17, 2020

Another fan tweeted how good he thought Horton-Tucker was. Whether you agree with him or not is up to you.

In the end, the Lakers’ bench was simply too good for the Suns’ reserves.

THT and Kuz lead the way as the Lakers hold on and beat The Suns by 5. One more preseason game to go on Friday and then the real thing begins!....😎😎😎😎😏😏😏😏🏀🏀🏀🏀🏆🏆🏆🏆🔥🔥🔥🔥 #LALvsPHX #LakersvsSuns #NBAPreseason #LakeShow 🤴🏾👑🐍〰️ pic.twitter.com/HTzBuj82dE — grant hudson (@HotrockHudson) December 17, 2020

Locked it down. Catch you Friday ✌️ pic.twitter.com/2FcztDjmkr — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 17, 2020

Looks like that Suns fan was right to warn the Suns’ Twitter account about being too cocky. You know what the good book says: pride goes before destruction.

Will LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel play LeBron James and Anthony Davis in their next preseason game?

Stay tuned to find out!