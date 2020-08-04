LA Lakers 116 - 108 Utah Jazz: Twitter sings praises of Anthony Davis for 40-point game, trolls Jordan Clarkson| NBA 2019-20

Both the LA Lakers and the Utah Jazz came into this game having won their first game by 2 points and gotten blown out in their second. The LA Lakers were placed 1st in the NBA's Western Conference with a 50-15 record, while the Utah Jazz were 5th in the Conference at 42-24. This game was a precursor to a possible Conference Semifinals matchup.

Anthony Davis came out aggressive and led the Lakers to a win over the Jazz, clinching the No. 1 seed in the West.https://t.co/FIUDSZ2Zcb pic.twitter.com/RoPDkNRq2j — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) August 4, 2020

Twitter reacts to Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers

The game started off on a really close note. The two teams were tied at 15 points apiece at the midway point of the first quarter, and their bench players did not score much in the initial period. The game remained close up until halftime, when the LA Lakers headed to the locker room with a 58-56 lead over the Utah Jazz.

LA Lakers v Utah Jazz

Anthony Davis is one of the most prolific foul-baiters in the NBA. Prior to this game, he had been to the charity stripe 26 times in 2 games since the NBA restart. The LA Lakers clearly rely on him for their volume scoring, and they force-fed him the ball right from the off. Davis had 17 shots in the first half alone, to go with 10 free throw attempts.

ALSO READ: Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers Prediction & Match Preview - August 4th, 2020

The LA Lakers fell behind early in the 3rd quarter after starting off the blocks slow. But they clawed their way back by the end of the quarter and established themselves firmly in the drivers' seat with an 86-76 lead by the close of the quarter. The 9 turnovers they forced by the Utah Jazz in the period proved pivotal.

Advertisement

Lakers open third quarter playing no defense, giving up 8-0 run to Jazz to fall behind 64-58. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) August 4, 2020

Davis earned tons of plaudits for his dominant performance against the best defensive center in the NBA on the night. AD finished with 42 points and 12 rebounds in 39 minutes of game time. The way he took on Gobert and drained a step-back 3-pointer for a 4-point play on the final meaningful possession of the game was nuts.

Anthony Davis is a cheat code 😳pic.twitter.com/84Sw0xI9WN — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 4, 2020

Anthony Davis carrying LeBron?😂 pic.twitter.com/YL1j9yioN0 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) August 4, 2020

Monday was the 12th time LeBron James and Anthony Davis have combined for more than 60 points (61+) in a game this season.



The Lakers are now 12-0 when that happens. pic.twitter.com/9wvZJMT7X4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 4, 2020

Anthony Davis looking at rudy gobert before the game pic.twitter.com/TZZIQUYiGs — john (@iam_johnw) August 4, 2020

Anthony Davis to Rudy Gobert: pic.twitter.com/Qb16JsZzdy — Giannis Szn (@GiannisSZNMVP) August 4, 2020

Besides Anthony Davis's 5th 40-point game of the season, there wasn't much for viewers to think about. Except for former LA Lakers player and current Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, who had a STINKER of a game. Clarkson couldn't hit a barn door with a bazooka on the day, and finished with only 2 made field goals and 6 points on 13 attempts.

This is the most Jordan Clarkson has ever helped the Lakers win — Contrarian Stentorian (@basquiatball) August 4, 2020

“Jordan Clarkson from 3!”



Everyone on the Lakers: pic.twitter.com/Xj8Ix4YFwA — in spain without the s (@ultimatenephew) August 4, 2020

Live look at Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/lgZbXoNSTb — x - Cam ⛈ (@ThunderPlsWin) August 4, 2020

The refereeing was found by many viewers to be iffy on the night, and they didn't hesitate to let their feelings known to other Twitterati.

Is it just me or have the referees blowing an insane amount of whistles since the restart? #NBA — Steve Duffis (@DuffisBoy) August 4, 2020

Defensive player gets elbowed in the face.



NBA referees: Your face shouldn’t have been there and got in the way. Foul. — Matt Devlin (@Mdevlin717) August 4, 2020

After watching a few @nba games in the bubble I am starting to think the referees were always more impacted by crowds than players. — Mark Downie (@poppastring) August 4, 2020

Everyone just needs to accept that all NBA players complain to the referees and all star players get special treatment. That’s just the reality of the sport, time to move on — Steven Haglund 🐺 (@StevenIHaglund) August 4, 2020

So all in all, this was just another day in the life of a Utah Jazz fan. Travesties galore in a game against contenders that they lost through their carelessness.

ALSO READ: NBA News Update: James Harden brushes off question about Giannis after Rockets' win over Bucks, Jonathan Isaac goes down with torn ACL