NBA News Update: James Harden brushes off question about Giannis after Rockets' win over Bucks, Jonathan Isaac goes down with torn ACL

With some excellent games today that went down to the wire such as the Bucks vs the Rockets and the Celtics vs the Blazers, NBA basketball was at its entertaining best in Disney World. While players have been balling out on the court, there are many developments off the court as well.

Here are some NBA news updates that you might have missed.

NBA star James Harden plays down his defense against Giannis Antetokounmpo

James Harden taking on Giannis Antetokounmpo

In a comeback win against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Houston Rockets were led by Russell Westbrook on the offensive end of the floor while James Harden was a monster on the defensive end.

With six steals to his name and multiple defensive possessions against reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo down the stretch, his contributions were crucial to the Rockets' victory. He guarded Giannis while being in foul trouble and this eventually helped the Rockets beat the Bucks.

James Harden on how difficult it was to guard Giannis:



"Next question." pic.twitter.com/LXEWRHcSk7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2020

Harden has often been criticized for his lack of defensive intensity. However, in this game, he seemed to relish the challenge of guarding Giannis. When asked about the same, he brushed the question away completely.

James Harden on whether his defense on Giannis should prove a point to those who doubt his ability on that end:



“ I don’t have nothing to prove to anybody. Nothing to say.” pic.twitter.com/ffSpKi6zeO — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) August 3, 2020

In the post-game press conference, he downplayed the significance of his defense. Harden said that he has nothing to prove to anyone and has nothing to say about his defense.

Jonathan Isaac out for an indefinite time period with an ACL injury

Jonathan Isaac was led off the floor on a wheelchair after his fall in today's NBA game

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac suffered a severe injury during the fourth quarter in their game against the Sacramento Kings. While driving to the basket, he hurt his left knee and was writhing in pain on the floor for several minutes.

Disappointing news: Orlando Magic F Jonathan Isaac has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, source tells ESPN. Isaac missed 31 games with knee injury earlier and worked his way back for restart. A much longer rehab awaits him now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2020

After being taken off the floor in a wheelchair, he was quickly taken for an MRI and it was revealed that he tore his left ACL. This news comes as a major blow to the Magic. Isaac had been having a breakout season averaging 12 points and 6.9 rebounds and was integral to the Magic's defense.

Twitter trolls have unfortunately been relating his injury as karma for not kneeling during the national anthem. Isaac had chosen not to take a knee due to his faith.

Plz lets all come together and send JI all the positive thoughts possible. 🙏🙏 — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) August 3, 2020

Fellow NBA players, however, have been very supportive of Isaac, with many tweeting out praying for a speedy recovery.

Praying for my brother @JJudahIsaac that hurt my soul man! God got you and I know your faith is more than solid ❤️ — Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) August 3, 2020

Due to the nature of his injury, Isaac will require an extended period of rehab and may not be able to return in time for the start of the 2020-21 NBA season.

In other NBA news, Giannis Antetokounmpo is unfazed by loss to the Rockets

Despite having lost to the Houston Rockets, Giannis did not seem too discouraged. In his post-game press conference, he spoke about hoping to learn from experiences in such close games. He also posted about it on his Twitter handle.

Good one to learn from. Let’s get the next one. pic.twitter.com/6i9EMPLhAs — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) August 3, 2020

Giannis and the Bucks will be looking to reduce turnovers down the stretch in upcoming seeding games before the playoffs.

